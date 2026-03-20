Arrests have been made and charges have been filed after a scary situation unfolded at a Missouri Planned Parenthood facility over the weekend.

According to KSHB, a Kansas City man has been arrested and charged following a Saturday incident where he discharged his gun after getting agitated with an anti-abortion group that was outside of the facility.

The outlet reported that, per local police, the man and a woman had already been arguing while they were en route to the Planned Parenthood.

Once they arrived, they encountered members of Abortion Is Murder Kansas, also known as AIM KS.

The Johnson County Post reported that members of AIM KS were present at the Planned Parenthood to preach the gospel.

This apparently agitated the man, identified as Dmarieon Matthews, while he was still arguing with the woman.

Matthews allegedly flashed a gun at the AIM KS members and pointed it at one of them.

Shortly thereafter, he allegedly fired a shot into the ground, away from the members.

At this point, Matthews apparently returned to his vehicle and drove off, with the woman and two children in tow.

On Monday, Matthews made his initial court appearance and was formally charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony aggravated child endangerment, and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Clips of both the shot being fired and eyewitness accounts surfaced online:

AIM KS meanwhile confirmed some of the more harrowing details pertaining to the shooting in a social media post of its own:

“Witnesses say a man arrived at the facility with a woman, who reportedly refused to exit the vehicle,” the group said in a news release. “According to witnesses, the man became visibly agitated while hearing Christians proclaiming the gospel.”

AIM KS confirmed that its members swiftly contacted police after the shot was fired. The police eventually caught Matthews driving near the interstate.

“Although the Overland Park Police were able to protect all those who were outside the Planned Parenthood facility, they were powerless to do anything about the pre-natal murders that were occurring inside the building,” the group said. “AIM Kansas volunteers estimate that at least seven babies were brought to the abortion clinic to be sacrificed.”

One of the leaders of AIM KS also put out a statement.

“The man who did the shooting came to murder,” Pastor Kevan Myers said. “It is no surprise that he had a murderous hatred toward those who would speak on behalf of that child and call him to repent and trust in Christ.”

The Planned Parenthood facility temporarily locked down after the shot was fired.

The preliminary hearing for Matthews is slated for March 26.

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