Multiple Shots Fired as Gunman Targets GOP Offices in Florida

By Chuck Ross
at 10:02am
A gunman in Florida fired at least four shots into the Volusia County Republican Party’s offices, police said Monday.

South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham told reporters that nobody was injured in the shooting, which occurred between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

A suspect has also not been identified, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Tony Ledbetter, the chairman of the Volusia Co. GOP, told WFTV news station that a volunteer found the windows shattered on Monday morning.

Four bullets had pierced the drywall in the office, he said.

“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican’s got any reason to come attack our location,” said Ledbetter.

The shooting follows a series of politically-motivated attacks in recent weeks.

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc, Jr. was arrested in southern Florida for sending at least 12 pipe bombs to various Democratic politicians and personalities, including Barack Obama, the Clintons and Eric Holder.

Republicans have also been targeted with acts of violence.

A vandal in Bakersfield, Calif. threw a giant boulder through the offices of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 22.

