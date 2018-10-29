Multiple Shots Fired as Gunman Targets GOP Offices in Florida

A gunman in Florida fired at least four shots into the Volusia County Republican Party’s offices, police said Monday.
South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham told reporters that nobody was injured in the shooting, which occurred between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
A suspect has also not been identified, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Advertisement - story continues below
No one was hurt. At least 4 bullets went through the windows pic.twitter.com/34a6MEthJR
— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 29, 2018
TRENDING: Obama Calls Out Unprecedented Lying in Politics: Here Are 3 of His Biggest Lies
Tony Ledbetter, the chairman of the Volusia Co. GOP, told WFTV news station that a volunteer found the windows shattered on Monday morning.
Four bullets had pierced the drywall in the office, he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican’s got any reason to come attack our location,” said Ledbetter.
Volusia County Republican chair talks about someone shooting the Republican HQ office #breaking pic.twitter.com/QuAEAVZsCA
— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 29, 2018
Do you think these politically motivated attacks need to stop?
The shooting follows a series of politically-motivated attacks in recent weeks.
On Friday, Cesar Sayoc, Jr. was arrested in southern Florida for sending at least 12 pipe bombs to various Democratic politicians and personalities, including Barack Obama, the Clintons and Eric Holder.
Advertisement - story continues below
Republicans have also been targeted with acts of violence.
A vandal in Bakersfield, Calif. threw a giant boulder through the offices of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 22.
Advertisement - story continues below
A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.