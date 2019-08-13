Shots Fired at Texas ICE Office with People Inside the Building

Federal law enforcement is investigating after shots were fired into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Antonio early Tuesday morning.

“The shooting took place around 3 a.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of NE Loop 410 near Brookhaven Drive,” Sinclair Broadcast Group San Antonio reported.

“Investigators say that multiple shots were fired on two floors targeting ICE officials.”

The outlet reported that another building was also targeted.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating what happened, with authorities reviewing surveillance footage of the surrounding area.

Authorities initially took a suspect into custody in relation to the shooting, but that person was later released.

FBI confirms no one is yet in custody in relation to an overnight shooting at the Jefferson Bank building along NE Loop 410. There is a bullet hole in one of the windows; no one was hurt. There is an ICE office in this bldg- no word yet on if connected. @kens5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/fyhK6Tjpk1 — Erica Zucco ☀️ (@ericazucco) August 13, 2019

“Federal investigators … are to working to determine whether the ICE offices were intentionally targeted,” according to KHOU.

Plenty of questions still remain regarding the motive behind the shooting.

Officials “were not sure right away from where the shots were fired, or how they reached one of the top floors on one of the tallest buildings in the area,” KSAT reported.

“Police also were not sure whether that office was targeted purposely or if it was hit randomly,” the outlet continued.

According to the Washington Examiner, the ICE offices do not appear to have bulletproof windows.

Shooting up an #ICE buildingIf this was a Planned Parenthood it would be front page news But the media chooses what to push & what to let slidehttps://t.co/fyJqTybIDE — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 13, 2019

Awaiting comment from AOC and the rest of The Squad. Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at ICE office https://t.co/bJidMQhB7L — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 13, 2019

“They have a 24/7 command center in there so there were people in the building,” a former senior ICE official who the Examiner described as having “spoke with an official based at the office” said.

While the alleged shooter’s motives remain unclear, the incident comes just weeks after an armed man threw incendiary devices at a migrant detention center in Washington state, as The Washington Post reported.

