Shots Fired at Texas ICE Office with People Inside the Building

By Joe Setyon
Published August 13, 2019 at 11:37am
Federal law enforcement is investigating after shots were fired into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Antonio early Tuesday morning.

“The shooting took place around 3 a.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of NE Loop 410 near Brookhaven Drive,” Sinclair Broadcast Group San Antonio reported.

“Investigators say that multiple shots were fired on two floors targeting ICE officials.”

The outlet reported that another building was also targeted.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating what happened, with authorities reviewing surveillance footage of the surrounding area.

Authorities initially took a suspect into custody in relation to the shooting, but that person was later released.

“Federal investigators … are to working to determine whether the ICE offices were intentionally targeted,” according to KHOU.

Plenty of questions still remain regarding the motive behind the shooting.

Officials “were not sure right away from where the shots were fired, or how they reached one of the top floors on one of the tallest buildings in the area,” KSAT reported.

“Police also were not sure whether that office was targeted purposely or if it was hit randomly,” the outlet continued.

According to the Washington Examiner, the ICE offices do not appear to have bulletproof windows.

“They have a 24/7 command center in there so there were people in the building,” a former senior ICE official who the Examiner described as having “spoke with an official based at the office” said.

While the alleged shooter’s motives remain unclear, the incident comes just weeks after an armed man threw incendiary devices at a migrant detention center in Washington state, as The Washington Post reported.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
