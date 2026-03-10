Shots Fired at US Consulate in Canada in 'Unacceptable Act of Violence'

Shots were fired outside of the U.S. consulate in Toronto early Tuesday, damaging the building.

The gunfire is being investigated as a “national security incident,” police said, according to Sky News.

Toronto police said that two men were seen outside the embassy in a white Honda CR-V.

Police said that “two males exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the building” before driving away.

Police said some glass was broken by the gunfire, and there was damage to the door of the building. Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene.

Police noted that “people were inside the building at the time, but no injuries have been reported.”

Television images of the consulate showed bullet marks in one door, according to The New York Times.

🚨🇨🇦 BREAKING: Shots fired at the U.S. consulate in Toronto Police found evidence of a discharged firearm. No injuries reported, no suspect identified yet. This comes after 2 Toronto synagogues were hit by gunfire last weekend and an explosion at the U.S. embassy in Oslo on… https://t.co/8EiEBGKYVT pic.twitter.com/wI4wbQ8wRK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 10, 2026

The Times noted that the consulate was the scene of a weekend protest against the attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the incident in a post on X.

“The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours,” he posted.

“I’m glad to see that the Toronto Police are investigating and I expect that police at all levels will bring every resource to bear to find the people who did this,” he posted.

“Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour, and that we will do whatever it takes to prosecute and punish the people responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” he posted.

As noted by CBS News, the incident came just days after two synagogues in the Toronto region were struck by gunfire.

No one was injured, but bullet holes were found in the door of one synagogue.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow connected the dots.

“This morning the U.S. consulate was shot at. This comes after shootings at synagogues over the past two weekends. This cannot stand,” Chow said.

“Toronto’s Jewish community has the right to practice their faith and culture and to live their day to day lives without fear, intimidation or violence,” she said.

As noted by Reuters, the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway, was the site of an IED explosion Sunday. The explosion is believed to be linked to the U.S. attack on Iran.

