Toronto Police officers work around the scene of a shooting Tuesday at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, Canada, days after Middle East war protests outside the building. No one was injured, police said,.
Toronto Police officers work around the scene of a shooting Tuesday at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, Canada, days after Middle East war protests outside the building. No one was injured, police said,. (Cole Burston - AFP / Getty Images)

Shots Fired at US Consulate in Canada in 'Unacceptable Act of Violence'

 By Jack Davis  March 10, 2026 at 10:27am
Shots were fired outside of the U.S. consulate in Toronto early Tuesday, damaging the building.

The gunfire is being investigated as a “national security incident,”  police said, according to Sky News.

Toronto police said that two men were seen outside the embassy in a white Honda CR-V.

Police said that “two males exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the building” before driving away.

Police said some glass was broken by the gunfire, and there was damage to the door of the building. Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene.

Police noted that “people were inside the building at the time, but no injuries have been reported.”

Television images of the consulate showed bullet marks in one door, according to The New York Times.

The Times noted that the consulate was the scene of a weekend protest against the attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the incident in a post on X.

“The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours,” he posted.

“I’m glad to see that the Toronto Police are investigating and I expect that police at all levels will bring every resource to bear to find the people who did this,” he posted.

“Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour, and that we will do whatever it takes to prosecute and punish the people responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” he posted.

As noted by CBS News, the incident came just days after two synagogues in the Toronto region were struck by gunfire.

No one was injured, but bullet holes were found in the door of one synagogue.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow connected the dots.

“This morning the U.S. consulate was shot at. This comes after shootings at synagogues over the past two weekends. This cannot stand,” Chow said.

“Toronto’s Jewish community has the right to practice their faith and culture and to live their day to day lives without fear, intimidation or violence,” she said.

As noted by Reuters, the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway, was the site of an IED explosion Sunday. The explosion is believed to be linked to the U.S. attack on Iran.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
