Shots Ring Out in Manhattan as Bloody Mad Man With Cleaver Lunges at Police After Attacking Own Father

A New York City man who attacked his father and later tried to attack police was shot and killed in Manhattan on Sunday.

Police said Wei Chan, 54, ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon he was holding, according to the New York Post.

Police arrived at Wei’s apartment at about 4 p.m. on Sunday after a report of an assault in progress and followed a blood trail up the stairs.

“Officers entered the building, saw the trail of blood and responded without hesitation, not knowing what was waiting for them as they went up the stairs,” Assistant Chief Melissa Eger said.

Police trying to go upstairs found the way blocked by Wei, who was holding a large butcher knife resembling a cleaver, Eger said.

Wei advanced toward police, despite multiple orders to drop the weapon, Eger said.

“Officers responded and discharged their firearms, striking the subject,” Eger said.

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Wei was treated at the scene and later taken to Bellevue Hospital, but he died of his wounds.

Chung Chan, who is Wei’s father, was found on the second floor with a cut to his head.

Police believe his son cut him on the head. The 75-year-old was listed at Bellevue in stable condition.

Eger said Wei had no criminal record, but had a “documented mental health history,” according to WPIX-TV.

Four responding officers sustained minor injuries.

The New York Post noted that a Brazilian couple on their honeymoon was unprepared for what they witnessed.

“I thought it was a neighborhood fight,” said Fabio Gutierrez, 43, who was having dinner with his new wife, Debora Martins, at a nearby restaurant.

“We saw the guy getting on the gurney; they were giving him CPR,” Martins, 38, said.

“I’ve never seen someone who seemed like they were dying,” she added.

“We are tourists here; we are not used to seeing that kind of violence. So it was really, really shocking to see the guy in that state,” she said.

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