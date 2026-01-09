Shrieking BLM Leader Puts ICE Officers in Additional Danger with Sick 'Demon' Claim

Mounting evidence suggests that deranged leftists desperately want another 2020. Whether they get their wish is yet to be determined.

Either way, not even the death of one of their own can persuade them to temper their unhinged rhetoric.

In a clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X, a Black Lives Matter activist, whose manner of speaking the reader almost certainly will find unintelligible, denounced Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as “a demon” and “not human beings.”

That lovely comment came in the wake of Wednesday’s fatal shooting of anti-ICE activist Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Indisputable video evidence showed ICE agents trying to detain Good after she used her vehicle to block their path. She then tried to drive away and nearly ran over one agent, who pulled his gun and fired at her in self-defense.

Notwithstanding the evidence, prominent Democrats have tried to turn Good into a George Floyd-like martyr. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have chosen particularly incendiary tactics.

Floyd, a career criminal, died in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020, setting off nothing short of a Marxist revolution.

Meanwhile, the unnamed BLM activist blathered on about the need to “make the city pay.” By that, presumably, she meant paying BLM as they boycott businesses and riot in the streets.

BREAKING: BLM activist says to shut down the city and declares ICE are “demons, not human” pic.twitter.com/puDVyYRqmb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2026

In any event, the activist spoke in a manner that made it difficult to decipher her meaning. Thus, Brendan Dilley, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump on X, decided to respond with humor.

“My God that was beautiful. Was she quoting James Joyce or Mark Twain?” Dilley wrote.

My God that was beautiful. Was she quoting James Joyce or Mark Twain? — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) January 8, 2026

Of course, calling ICE agents demons and denying their humanity hardly seems like a laughing matter. At least, I would take it seriously if someone I loved performed the increasingly dangerous job of enforcing immigration laws.

More broadly, however, one senses that desperate leftists will probably not get the George Floyd 2.0 moment they crave.

For one thing, this isn’t 2020. Free speech advocate Elon Musk now owns X. Independent journalists, therefore, can debunk establishment narratives in minutes.

Likewise, informed Americans now know that Democrats and the media fabricated nearly all aspects of the Floyd narrative. Voters rejected the regime that the BLM summer of madness helped sweep into power in 2020. Thus, we are alert to those same leftist tactics nearly six years later.

Above all, however, we now have the best possible evidence from Wednesday’s incident.

Friday afternoon on X, Alpha News posted what it called “cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.”

“That’s fine, dude,” Good said, leaning out the window and smiling as the agent circled her car. “I’m not mad at you.”

In other words, she very obviously placed her vehicle in that spot so as to impede the ICE operation.

Seconds later, after enduring harassment from another deranged liberal white woman, the agent caught his colleague on camera ordering Good out of the car. Rather than comply, she tried to pull away and nearly hit the agent filming the incident, at which point the agent shot her.

WARNING: The following video contains violence and foul language.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

In short, unhinged leftists will persist in their dangerous rhetoric. They did so following the assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, and they will do so after Good’s death. They want violent conflict. Or at least they think they do.

Peace-loving Americans of goodwill, however, will look at the evidence, remember what happened in 2020, and refuse to fall for another BLM-driven media hoax.

