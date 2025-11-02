'Shut The F**k Up': Carville Tears into Hunter Biden with Profanity-Laced Tirade

Democratic strategist James Carville rebuked Hunter Biden on “Politics War Room” Thursday and accused him of illegal grifting.

Biden was enraged at former President Barack Obama for how he infamously grabbed his father’s wrist and led him off stage during a 2024 fundraiser, Axios reported on Oct. 21, citing ABC News’ Jonathan Karl’s new book. Responding to his co-host Al Hunt bringing up the story on their podcast, Carville let loose on Biden, telling him he should stay silent, given his conduct.

“In terms of Hunter Biden, look — he did some really stupid g**damn things. That $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian energy company — I mean, if he cared so much about his father, it looks like he wouldn’t have done so much s**t to embarrass him,” Carville said. “Getting him on the phone and whatever.”

“And I don’t criticize [former] President [Joe] Biden for pardoning his own son. I think he was a target of malicious prosecution, but I think he was guilty of some s**t. Okay?” he continued. “He wasn’t like Chelsea Clinton or the Obama children or anything like that. He traded on his family name. But it would look like after you’ve gone through all of that, you would do the simple thing and just shut the f**k up.”

Carville was referring to how Biden, who had no prior experience in the energy sector, was paid tens of thousands of dollars each month for his work with Burisma. He also appeared to be referencing how Biden reportedly got his father involved in his foreign business dealings.

The former president pardoned his son in December after a Delaware jury convicted him in June 2024 on counts that he knowingly possessed a gun while being addicted to drugs and made false statements on the purchase document. The former president claimed in his statement announcing the pardon that his son was unfairly targeted in the judicial process because of their relationship.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.