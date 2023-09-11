If you ever had any doubts about how debased or depraved Hollywood is, look no further than the rape scandal that has rocked the alumnus of the beloved sitcom “That ’70s Show.”

For the unaware, actor Danny Masterson, who portrayed Steven Hyde on the show, was found guilty of raping two women over 20 years ago.

On Thursday, he was handed down the maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison, per the New York Times.

Now, had this sordid scandal started and stopped there, the story would probably live and die like any other celebrity scandal.

But thanks to a perverse move from Masterson’s former co-stars, this scandal has taken on a life of its own.

Most notably, “That ’70s Show” actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are married, sent letters seeking leniency for Masterson to the judge presiding over his case.

That information was leaked to the public by journalists who were covering the case, per the Times.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society,” Kutcher said in the letters.

Kunis touted Masterson’s “exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him” in her letter.

Additionally, “That ’70s Show” actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp also wrote letters to Charlaine F. Olmedo of Los Angeles Superior Court, asking for leniency when it comes to Masterson’s sentencing.

The backlash to this revelation was fierce, which is understandable given that Masterson was found guilty. This wasn’t exactly a Christine Blasey Ford situation.

People were especially furious with Kutcher and Kunis, who are anti-child sex-trafficking advocates, for seemingly trying to minimize the hideousness of rape.

That particular backlash prompted a response video from Kutcher and Kunis — and it did not makes things any better:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/PDHiQRZ0CH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2023

The two claimed that Masterson’s family had asked the married couple to send character letters on his behalf.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis said.

“They were intended for the judge to read,” Kutcher added. “And not to undermine the testimony of the victims, or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that.”

Those remarks, which seemed to be recited with all the enthusiasm of a hostage video, fell on mostly deaf ears… and can you blame the masses for not buying it?

The entire video reeks of “We’re sorry… you caught us” energy.

Look, everyone already knows that modern Hollywood is a spiritual successor to Sodom and Gomorrah.

Genuinely good Hollywood stars, like Chris Pratt and James Woods, are few and depressingly far between.

What makes Kutcher’s seeming nonchalance at rape even more aggravating is that the man has genuinely had some impressive moments for a Hollywood star.

In 2019, Kutcher came out with same startlingly pro-life stances — a rarity in the abortion-loving, Hollywood cesspool.

And while Kutcher may still very well be pro-life (which would be a genuine feather in his cap), it’s clear that he’s not exactly cut from the toughest moral fiber.

A more moral and upstanding man would’ve told Masterson’s family, “No,” when they asked for those character letters, as cold and heartless as that may seem.

Now, to be totally fair, maybe there is something to be said about being loyal to a friend until the bitter end (in this case, it would be until the guilty verdict).

But even if you are totally okay with Kunis and Kutcher penning these letters before the letter of the law was laid down, surely they could comment or condemn Masterson after the fact?

Notice that in the above hostage, er, apology video, neither Kunis nor Kutcher actually condemn Masterson post-guilty verdict.

That’s what really makes all of this worse. Maybe people would be understanding of these character letters if you’d frame them as your written testimony pre-verdict.

But now that Masterson is, in fact, guilty and facing the maximum punishment possible?

They need to renounce him. Short of that, the least they could do is renounce his actions. Kutcher and Kunis couldn’t do either of that in their response video.

And that’s not exactly going to help Hollywood’s image that it’s a sexual predator’s playground wherein the elites all cover for each other, with no semblance of accountability.

