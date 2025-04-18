The body of an 82-year-old woman who had been missing since early April has been found under a shed installed by her handyman, who police say is a person of interest in her death.

Marcia Norman, 82, who lived in Thurston County in Washington state, was reported missing to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

“Deputies responded to the home and discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

“The condition of the house suggested Marcia may have left abruptly — household tasks such as dishes appeared to have been left mid-process,” the post said.

The post said that on April 1, the last day she was seen, Norman had dinner with Jeffrey Zizz, who did odd jobs as a handyman.

82-year-old Marcia Norman was found “partially encased in concrete” underneath a new shed built by her handyman—the last person she was with before she went missing. https://t.co/bKRXevYX9F — KATU News (@KATUNews) April 16, 2025

Investigators interviewed Zizz, who on April 6 left the area and drove to Missoula, Montana, where he was detained on an unrelated warrant.

An update posted to Facebook called Zizz “a person of interest” in her disappearance.

“While Detectives pursued leads, Zizz fled the state, which violated his previous sentence conditions,” the post said, noting Zizz had been convicted on an “unrelated sex offense.”

“Detectives discovered Zizz recently built a shed at an unrelated property in Olympia the day after Marcia Norman was reported missing,” the post said.

“On April 9th, Detectives obtained power equipment to move the shed and excavate the ground beneath it,” the post said.

“Detectives discovered human remains buried under the shed and partially encased in concrete. On April 10th, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains were those of Marcia Norman,” the post said.

Zizz was brought back to Washington state on April 13, where he is being held without bail on a child molestation sentencing violation while investigators compile evidence in the Norman case, the post said.

The post said Zizz, 47, is the “primary person of interest” in Norman’s death.

According to USA Today, Zizz pleaded guilty in 2021 to molesting three children under the age of 15.

Although sentenced to nine years in prison, he was released after 11 months due to time served.

Zizz’s sentence called for him to face six years of supervised release after leaving prison.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.