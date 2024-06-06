Share
Sick: Cop Tells Oregon Dad That Naked Person Who Approached His 2-Year-Old Son Isn't Violating Law

 By Johnathan Jones  June 6, 2024 at 6:22am
A video of a father’s interaction with an Oregon police officer went viral on social media after the man complained about someone “completely bare naked” approaching his 2-year-old son and the officer informed him it was legal.

The upset parent was informed that in the state, it is a crime for an adult to expose his or her private parts to a minor only if there is a sexual element to the act.

The video showed a father asking an officer with the Bend Police Department to explain why an arrest could not be made after his young child encountered a naked adult on the family’s private property.

When the outraged dad raised his concerns, the officer replied, “There are no laws against the actual nudity portion of it.”

“If you’re not doing it for sexual gratification or the gratification of someone else, yes, you are allowed to walk around naked,” he said.

The upset father concluded his video – which was posted Wednesday to the SideMoneyTom account on TikTok – by expressing outrage.

@sidemoneytom #fyp #police #bendpolice #foryou ♬ original sound – SideMoneyTom

The man did not say whether the person who approached his child naked was a man or a woman.

After the video went viral, the Bend Police Department explained on social media that the officer’s hands were tied and that Oregon state law permits adults to walk around nude.

The department said it did not support sex crimes against children and described the person who approached the child on Tuesday as a woman.

The statute cited by police in Bend states that public indecency in the state is only committed if there is “an act of sexual intercourse” or “an act of oral or anal sexual intercourse.”

Are blue states dangerous?

Additionally, someone can be cited and arrested in the state for public indecency if he or she is masturbating or there is “an act of exposing the genitals of the person with the intent of arousing the sexual desire of the person or another person.”

In Oregon, an act of public indecency becomes a felony only if the person whose genitals are exposed has been cited for the crime previously or has been convicted of rape.

Conversation