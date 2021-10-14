During a Loudoun County school board meeting in June, Scott Smith was arrested, hit in the face and dragged out before he could tell the board what had happened to his daughter.

According to Smith, she had been raped in a school bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt.

Smith’s attorney confirmed the account and said the boy had been charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy and one count of forcible fellatio, all in connection with the May 28 attack.

The local sheriff’s office confirmed that a report of “forcible sodomy and sexual battery” matching the date and location of Smith’s story did indeed exist.

At the time of the June 22 meeting, the school board was deciding whether or not to move forward with a new policy allowing “transgender” students — in practice, any students who claim to identify as the opposite sex — to use the bathrooms of their choice.

School superintendent Scott Ziegler assured parents at the meeting that there was no cause for concern, saying, “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

New reports indicate this was a flat-out lie — the school knew of the May 28 assault and chose to cover it up while officials conducted public discussions about potentially allowing males into female locker rooms and bathrooms.

Wayne Byard, Loudoun County Public Schools public information officer, said it was actually the school that contacted the sheriff’s department “within minutes of receiving the initial report on May 28,” according to WTOP-TV.

In a Wednesday statement, the Loudoun County school board claimed it had chosen to remain silent “in order not to interfere with the police investigation,” Newsweek reported.



But the school board didn’t simply remain silent. It seemingly lied when Ziegler claimed “we don’t have any record of assaults occurring” in the district’s restrooms.

What’s more, the 15-year-old boy who allegedly raped Smith’s daughter had been charged with sexually assaulting another student on school property five months earlier, according to Newsweek.

This is a massive scandal. Every media outlet should be reporting on Loudoun County’s apparent cover-up.

That being the case, it’s no surprise that the establishment media is completely ignoring this story.

After all, it debunks one of the left’s most precious narratives: that allowing men into female spaces poses no danger to women.

As Ziegler was trying to convince Loudoun County parents of this idea, he even quoted a left-wing source, saying, “Time Magazine in 2016 called that a red herring, that the data was simply not playing out that transgender students were more likely to assault cisgender students in restrooms than were other students.”

This media spin totally misses the point.

Parents aren’t primarily worried about transgender individuals turning out to be predators. Rather, they share the reasonable concern that predators may attempt to take advantage of transgender policies.

After all, there’s no way to verify whether someone is actually suffering from gender dysphoria or if they’re simply saying so to gain access to gender-specific areas.

When any man or woman can say they’re of the opposite sex, knowing they’ll be taken at their word, predators are given a free pass to potential victims in places where they’re at their most vulnerable.

School officials, establishment media outlets and left-wing activists will do everything they can to keep that truth from getting out.

Thankfully, their efforts won’t be enough, for one simple reason: Parents aren’t going to stop until their children are safe.

