‘Sick and Disgusting’: Teens Charged After Allegedly Attacking Special Needs Girl in Viral Video

Four teenage girls have been arrested in Chicago for allegedly beating a 15-year-old girl who is said to have special needs, CNN reported.

A video that went viral after it was posted to Twitter on Tuesday shows a group of girls repeatedly punching a lone victim.

Two of the alleged assailants are 15 years old; the others are 13 and 14 years old.

According to Chicago Police Lt. Ozzie Valdez, the girl who was beaten had been reported missing July 18.

The victim “met several juveniles who she thought were her friends,” Valdez said.

“These girls then taught her how to flash gang signs, and as this was occurring, a beating began, which was captured on video,” he said.

In the video, the victim appears to be walking with her attackers as if they are friends before they turn on her.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find disturbing.

Valdez said a “vigilant citizen” located the victim on Tuesday. She was then reunited with her father, according to CNN.

Valdez added that police suspect more people may be involved in the attack than those who currently face charges.

The video was posted by a friend who said the girl “has a mental disability that has been progressing since the passing of her mother,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded to the attack.

“Actions depicted in the video are difficult to watch, to say the least, and I hope that they become a teachable moment for not only these young individuals but actually for all of us,” Johnson said.

“Hate, bullying and bigotry are cancers of our society that do nothing but break and divide us,” he said.

A police investigation is ongoing, Valdez said.

