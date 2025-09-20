Share
Commentary
Stephen Colbert used the phrase "We are Jimmy Kimmel" after the latter late night host was fired, and just after the words "We are Charlie Kirk" were trending following Kirk's murder.
Commentary
Stephen Colbert used the phrase "We are Jimmy Kimmel" after the latter late night host was fired, and just after the words "We are Charlie Kirk" were trending following Kirk's murder. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images; Melissa Majchrzak - AFP / Getty Images)

Sick and Distasteful: Colbert, Dems Try to Turn Kimmel Into the Left's Charlie Kirk

 By Samuel Short  September 20, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

In the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley State University, many conservatives began declaring, “We are Charlie Kirk.”

The sentiment communicated Kirk’s death had a widespread impact on conservatism in America.

This was a man who loved his family, accepted Jesus Christ as his savior, and believed in traditional American values. Conservatives, calling themselves Charlie Kirk, were making a show of solidarity with a man they admired and agreed with. His brutal murder that day was not only about him, but about this movement.

It was an attack on us all.

The left, in a totally callous and classless act, decided to appropriate that phrase in support of late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmy was taken off the air for spreading a malicious lie about Kirk’s assassin during his Monday monologue, telling his audience that the killer was a supporter of President Donald Trump, and that grieving members of the MAGA coalition were simply trying to “score political points” off the murder.

Suddenly, a party and people that championed cancel culture against conservatives for almost a decade were worried about Kimmel’s free speech.

Lest we forget, Kimmel himself gloated when comedian Roseanne Barr and Journalist Tucker Carlson lost their jobs at ABC and Fox News respectively.

Although a lack of principle is nothing new for leftists, Kimmel getting booted had fellow late night host Stephen Colbert take the opportunity to taking things to an all new low.

Did Colbert go over the line with this comment?

He did so by mocking conservatives’ solidarity with Kirk and Turning Point USA, telling his viewers, “We are all Jimmy Kimmel.”

According to the New York Post, this was from Thursday’s monologue on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” where the host proceeded to complain about Federal Communications Commission chair Brenden Carr and of course, Trump.

“Yesterday after threats from Trump’s FCC chair, ABC yanked Kimmel off the air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship,” Colbert said.

Related:
Kimmel Told Disney He Was Going to Double Down on Charlie Kirk Lies Before They Pulled the Plug: Report

He called his fellow hosts’ removal an “unprecedented decision,” and challenged the criticism that Kimmel had failed to live up to “community values.”

“Well you know what my values are, buster? Freedom of speech,” he added.

“People across the country are shocked about this blatant assault on free speech.”

The flip-flopping on this issue from leftists can’t be overstated, but think about his statement “We are all Jimmy Kimmel.”

He is comparing a smug, millionaire, Trump Derangement Syndrome suffering liberal elite who was just suspended from his job to a slain free speech advocate who was violently murdered in front of his wife and children.

Colbert seems incredibly worried about Kimmel’s free speech being violated.

But you know who else had their free speech violated? Charlie Kirk.

If Colbert were really principled, he wouldn’t be worried about Kimmel, he’d be worried about Kirk.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Kimmel Told Disney He Was Going to Double Down on Charlie Kirk Lies Before They Pulled the Plug: Report
Sick and Distasteful: Colbert, Dems Try to Turn Kimmel Into the Left's Charlie Kirk
Trump Takes Immediate Action After Learning of Illegal Accused of Beheading Man, Kicking Head Across Parking Lot in Front of Victim's Family
Trump's Takedown of Prince Harry During State Dinner Was Perfectly Executed - Subtle but Undeniable
Video of AOC Gloating After Fox Canceled Tucker Comes Back to Haunt Leftists Shouting About Kimmel Suspension
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation