Sick and Distasteful: Colbert, Dems Try to Turn Kimmel Into the Left's Charlie Kirk

In the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley State University, many conservatives began declaring, “We are Charlie Kirk.”

The sentiment communicated Kirk’s death had a widespread impact on conservatism in America.

This was a man who loved his family, accepted Jesus Christ as his savior, and believed in traditional American values. Conservatives, calling themselves Charlie Kirk, were making a show of solidarity with a man they admired and agreed with. His brutal murder that day was not only about him, but about this movement.

It was an attack on us all.

The left, in a totally callous and classless act, decided to appropriate that phrase in support of late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmy was taken off the air for spreading a malicious lie about Kirk’s assassin during his Monday monologue, telling his audience that the killer was a supporter of President Donald Trump, and that grieving members of the MAGA coalition were simply trying to “score political points” off the murder.

Suddenly, a party and people that championed cancel culture against conservatives for almost a decade were worried about Kimmel’s free speech.

Lest we forget, Kimmel himself gloated when comedian Roseanne Barr and Journalist Tucker Carlson lost their jobs at ABC and Fox News respectively.

Although a lack of principle is nothing new for leftists, Kimmel getting booted had fellow late night host Stephen Colbert take the opportunity to taking things to an all new low.

He did so by mocking conservatives’ solidarity with Kirk and Turning Point USA, telling his viewers, “We are all Jimmy Kimmel.”

Wow…Stephen Colbert declares- ‘We are all Jimmy Kimmel’😠 Seriously? Okay- if you’re more upset over Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled because he knowingly and unapologetically violated FCC guidelines by lying to the American public about the assassination of Charlie Kirk- than… pic.twitter.com/JBDAFHUVkl — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) September 19, 2025

According to the New York Post, this was from Thursday’s monologue on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” where the host proceeded to complain about Federal Communications Commission chair Brenden Carr and of course, Trump.

“Yesterday after threats from Trump’s FCC chair, ABC yanked Kimmel off the air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship,” Colbert said.

He called his fellow hosts’ removal an “unprecedented decision,” and challenged the criticism that Kimmel had failed to live up to “community values.”

“Well you know what my values are, buster? Freedom of speech,” he added.

“People across the country are shocked about this blatant assault on free speech.”

The flip-flopping on this issue from leftists can’t be overstated, but think about his statement “We are all Jimmy Kimmel.”

He is comparing a smug, millionaire, Trump Derangement Syndrome suffering liberal elite who was just suspended from his job, to a slain free speech advocate who was violently murdered.

Colbert seems incredibly worried about Kimmel’s free speech being violated.

But you know who else had their free speech violated? Charlie Kirk.

If Colbert were really principled, he wouldn’t be worried about Kimmel, he’d be worried about Kirk.

