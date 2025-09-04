Sick: Leftist Protesters Target JD Vance as He Pays Respects at Site of Catholic School Shooting

As Vice President J.D. Vance visited the site of last week’s horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, leftist protests could not help themselves from using the opportunity to advocate for their sick ideology — the same one shooter Robert Westman subscribed to.

On Wednesday, Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted footage of Vance walking into the school on social media platform X.

As the camera shows Vance and the second lady, screams can be heard in the background. “Protect our kids” and “do better” were among the words shouted the couple’s way.

The camera then pans over to show the group protesting. One woman holds a sign reading, “This is your job. Protect our kids.”

Another clearly says, “When you pray, move your feet,” appearing to mock Christians who encouraged prayer for the victims and their families.

As the camera moves, an LGBT flag can be seen further back.

J.D. Vance and Usha Vance enter Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. Leftist protestors proceed to shout “You’re a coward” and “do better” while flying a rainbow flag. pic.twitter.com/ZVmLlL85wg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025

Another video posted by Grage shows more protesters, with one oddly dancing around signs that read “Hate won’t make America great again.”

Shortly before the clip ends, another sign is shown that says, “Fascism won’t save our children.”

Checking in on the protestors outside of J.D. Vance’s visit, as he pays his respects to the victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting. Weird. pic.twitter.com/xXQUein3B6 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025

Political commentator Libs of TikTok reposted the footage, noting, “It takes a special kind of derangement and evil to PROTEST Vance paying respects to dead kids who were killed by a trans t*rrorist.”

It takes a special kind of derangement and evil to PROTEST Vance paying respects to dead kids who were kiIIed by a trans t*rroristpic.twitter.com/DyfqHEIG1O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2025

The timing is incredibly distasteful at best.

The vice president is a practicing Roman Catholic and a father. His heart must be breaking thinking of those children living through the horror of that day, feeling immense sadness that two, as they were expressing their love for Jesus Christ in worship, were murdered by Westman.

The occasion looks worse when we consider the profile of Westman. He was angry, bloodthirsty, mentally ill, and “transgender.”

Vance is not to blame for Westman’s actions, nor are the gun owners of America. Praying, God-fearing people are not to blame. Neither should we blame President Donald Trump, someone Westman admitted to hating and wishing death upon.

So-called pride, transgenderism, and envy are to blame.

If these leftists really want to be mad at someone, look inwards.

This ideology is warping people’s minds and destroying lives.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.