Share
Commentary
Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive to pay their respects to victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting on Sept. 3, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Commentary
Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive to pay their respects to victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting on Sept. 3, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Alex Wroblewski - Pool / Getty Images)

Sick: Leftist Protesters Target JD Vance as He Pays Respects at Site of Catholic School Shooting

 By Samuel Short  September 4, 2025 at 6:53am
Share

As Vice President J.D. Vance visited the site of last week’s horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, leftist protests could not help themselves from using the opportunity to advocate for their sick ideology — the same one shooter Robert Westman subscribed to.

On Wednesday, Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted footage of Vance walking into the school on social media platform X.

As the camera shows Vance and the second lady, screams can be heard in the background. “Protect our kids” and “do better” were among the words shouted the couple’s way.

The camera then pans over to show the group protesting. One woman holds a sign reading, “This is your job. Protect our kids.”

Another clearly says, “When you pray, move your feet,” appearing to mock Christians who encouraged prayer for the victims and their families.

As the camera moves, an LGBT flag can be seen further back.

Another video posted by Grage shows more protesters, with one oddly dancing around signs that read “Hate won’t make America great again.”

Shortly before the clip ends, another sign is shown that says, “Fascism won’t save our children.”

Political commentator Libs of TikTok reposted the footage, noting, “It takes a special kind of derangement and evil to PROTEST Vance paying respects to dead kids who were killed by a trans t*rrorist.”

Related:
New Poll Pits Vance Against Newsom in Battleground States - Results Look Promising for VP

The timing is incredibly distasteful at best.

The vice president is a practicing Roman Catholic and a father. His heart must be breaking thinking of those children living through the horror of that day, feeling immense sadness that two, as they were expressing their love for Jesus Christ in worship, were murdered by Westman.

The occasion looks worse when we consider the profile of Westman. He was angry, bloodthirsty, mentally ill, and “transgender.”

Vance is not to blame for Westman’s actions, nor are the gun owners of America. Praying, God-fearing people are not to blame. Neither should we blame President Donald Trump, someone Westman admitted to hating and wishing death upon.

So-called pride, transgenderism, and envy are to blame.

If these leftists really want to be mad at someone, look inwards.

This ideology is warping people’s minds and destroying lives.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Watch: 'PedoTrump' Lie Collapses Completely as Resurfaced Interview Confirms Trump Was Only One Offering Help to Epstein's Victims
Appeals Court Overturns Closure of Alligator Alcatraz, But Best Part Was How They Humiliated Angry Hippies and Their Lawyers
National Archives Accidentally Uncovers Damning New Evidence Biden Wasn't in Control of Presidency
Bombshell: WH Emails Prove Biden Had No Idea What Was Happening with Pardons - 'He Doesn't Review the Warrants'
Watch Cop Cruiser Deploy Cutting Edge Grappler Tech, Leaves Fleeing Driver Baffled With No Hope of Escape
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation