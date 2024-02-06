Sick: Leftists Dance on Toby Keith's Grave, Dredging Up Decades-Old Feud

Country music icon Toby Keith died on Monday evening following a three-year battle with cancer in which he showed his fans and others what strength, character and moral fortitude looked like.

On Tuesday, hordes of liberals predictably celebrated his death online and dragged up a 21-year feud he once had with the woke collective of singers formerly known as the Dixie Chicks.

In 2020, the group — which had used that name for more than three decades — decided the word “Dixie” was suddenly racist during the George Floyd riots and announced they would record and perform under the name The Chicks.

But before the name change, the group’s most prominent member attacked Keith, who recorded a hit song that he wrote as Americans were still reeling from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The 2002 patriotic anthem “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)” was a hit with fans — but not with Chicks singer Natalie Maines.

In August of that year, Maines said she hated the “ignorant” single.

“I hate it. It’s ignorant, and it makes country music sound ignorant,” she told the Los Angeles Daily News. “It targets an entire culture – and not just the bad people who did bad things. You’ve got to have some tact.”

Maines concluded, “Anybody can write, ‘We’ll put a boot in your a**.’ But a lot of people agree with it. The kinds of songs I prefer on the subject are like Bruce Springsteen’s new songs.”

Keith at first ignored the attack on the single, which was partially inspired by his late father’s service in the Korean War.

But he eventually fired back at the liberal singer at his concerts by trotting out a doctored photo of Maines alongside now-deceased Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

She responded by wearing a shirt that at the Academy of Country Music Awards that read, “FUTK.”

At the time, the band said the letters stood for “Friends United in Truth and Kindness,” but Maines later admitted that was not the message she was trying to convey, according to Taste of Country.

As many assumed, the acronym stood for “F*** You Toby Keith.”

But by the end of 2003, Keith ended the feud when he said he saw that there were more important things for people to worry about than battling with fellow singers.

“You know, a best friend of mine, the guy that started the first band I was ever in, he lost a two-year-old daughter to cancer — this was just a couple of weeks ago,” he said, according to Contact Music.

“A few days after I found she didn’t have long to live, I saw a picture on the cover of COUNTRY WEEKLY with a picture of me and Natalie and it said, ‘Fight to the Death’ or something. It seemed so insignificant. I said, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Keith gracefully explained he never asked for a fight with Maines and concluded, “One thing I’ve never, ever done, out of jealousy or anything else, is to bash another artist and their artistic license.”

That was more than 20 years ago, and yet as the country music world grapples with the tragic loss of an icon, liberals on the social media platform X have decided to revive the long-settled feud between Keith and The Chicks.

Their lack of humanity was all over the platform on Tuesday morning as they collectively celebrated Keith’s untimely passing:

Wishing The Chicks a very lovely Tuesday. #FUTK pic.twitter.com/qRamqO8yqV — Sarah Quiara (@SarahQ) February 6, 2024

So Toby Keith passed away? Yeah imma be quiet. I hope The Dixie Chicks on the other hand have a lovely day. Those that know, know. — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) February 6, 2024

Thinking about The Chicks today as people inevitably re-write history and try to portray that man as “good” just because he died young. #FUTK pic.twitter.com/xXE6Sa6HMi — 🍉 Laura 🍉 (@minorlydiddled) February 6, 2024

Hello Dixie Chicks @thechicks I hope you are having a great day, lovely ladies!#FUTK pic.twitter.com/xkNafTAhdM — MrTalman (@mr_talman) February 6, 2024

Loving all of these Chicks posts! #FUTK https://t.co/qSLbQ5iZyl — I Shat the News (@IShattheNews) February 6, 2024

There is no bottom for the modern American leftist.

Keith gave up on the feud with Maines after about a year when he realized there were issues of actual importance to deal with — such as pediatric cancer.

In 2006, long before his own cancer diagnosis, Keith started a foundation for children who were suffering that offered them and their families no-cost housing so they didn’t have to worry about money as children fought to live.

Were you a fan of Toby Keith? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (26 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

“There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time,” the Toby Keith Foundation says on its website. “If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer.”

Americans lost an icon and a man of virtue and character on Monday night — and a morally bankrupt segment of the population that routinely engages in virtue signaling could not be happier about it.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.