Sick Leftists Waste No Time Celebrating Death of Diamond - Here Are Some of the Worst Tweets

The sudden and tragic death of one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters is prompting some rather sickening responses from leftists on Twitter.

On Monday, it was announced on social media that Lynette Hardaway, better known as “Diamond” of “Diamond & Silk,” had tragically passed away.

“Diamond & Silk” were two North Carolina sisters known for their vocal support of Donald Trump and their conservative political commentary.

Unfortunately, but at this point unsurprisingly, many on the left have taken to Twitter to celebrate her death with some rather disgusting comments about her and her sister.

Some, unsurprisingly, slammed her as an “Auntie Tom” for being a black Trump supporter.

RIP Diamond, conservatives just lost one of the few black people they can use to pretend they aren’t racist. — Human Ghost (@ApollonAgeX) January 10, 2023

RIP, Diamond. Her real name, for all of the Conservative white folks who only know her as the paid minstrel show gimmick she sold herself as, is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway. I betchu Trump and most of The Right can’t even tell you which one was Diamond and which one is Silk 🤦🏿‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/oaHyVTm5n7 — 4⃣➖6⃣ Ain’t 🐐 (@ApexJones22) January 10, 2023

RIP Diamond If only mammy had gotten vaccinated & not listened to massa trump & his ilk pic.twitter.com/Tr3hkXVtx8 — Miss Posh Boss (@RubythePirate2) January 10, 2023

Diamond and Silk were conservative White America’s Black friends. They created a permission system for Trump supporters to be racist. When they were called out for bigotry, they would just say how much they loved Diamond and Silk. Grifters. That said, RIP Diamond. pic.twitter.com/AAtsRJikiG — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 10, 2023

Other tweets celebrated her death because she refused to follow the mainstream COVID narrative and get the vaccine.

Everyone relax… Neil Diamond is still alive! It’s just Diamond from Diamond & Silk!#RIPDiamond’s tending because a loudmouth obnoxious antivaxxer didn’t get vaccinated & died from COVID. Sorry but WTF! This is Darwinism & there are many competing for that award this year! pic.twitter.com/bhb8HG0XIu — Michael “Super Mario” 🇺🇸🌊 – (Not a parody!) (@MichaelSamario) January 10, 2023

Diamond and Silk were fired from Fox News for pushing COVID conspiracies and tonight, Diamond died from COVID. It just writes itself, doesn’t it? https://t.co/9hKH3ajTXz — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 10, 2023

Others likened her to Herman Cain, another black conservative and COVID skeptic who died from COVID in July 2020.

RIP Diamond. The newest member of the Herman Cain club. pic.twitter.com/ZxMxHrwNwS — Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) January 10, 2023

RIP Diamond. She’s in a better place now with Herman Cain. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 10, 2023

Again, these Tweets are sickening, but at this point, they are hardly surprising coming from the left. The left has used some disgusting insults and slurs to criticize those who disagree with them, especially black conservatives.

Lest we forget, they did the same thing after Herman Cain died of COVID, introducing the grotesque “Herman Cain award” for those skeptical of the COVID narrative who died of COVID.

The left loves to come across as the party of compassion, respect, tolerance and kindness, but in reality, they are nothing of the sort. If you dare disagree with them, then you will face their wrath.

If we have one part of America celebrating the deaths of their fellow Americans because they disagreed with them, then our country really is in trouble.

