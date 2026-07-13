Sick Man-Child: Tim Walz Bringing National Guard Back from DC After Rubio Deports Child Rapist Walz Pardoned

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz called his state’s National Guard back from Washington, D.C., just as Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the termination of legal status and subsequent deportation of a Laotian convicted sex offender pardoned by the governor.

NPR reported Walz’s decision on Saturday, saying he had sent the guard to the nation’s capital ahead of celebrations for the Fourth of July.

President Donald Trump had already increased the guard’s activities there in an effort to reduce crime beginning last August, but the number of guardsman has increased to over 5,000 in the last month, costing $3 million a day.

Walz was clear that the Minnesota guard were to be used for the event only. Under Title 32 of the U.S. Code, despite being federally funded, guardsmen are under their governor’s control.

Minnesota was not alone as states like Michigan, Maryland, Hawaii, North Carolina, and Kentucky — all under Democratic governors — also sent guardsmen.

For Walz, the number was around 100 scheduled to be in D.C. until July 23, but he recalled them after NPR said he concluded they were being sent to patrol areas not relevant to their initial task.

The timing cannot be overlooked.

Should Tim Walz resign in disgrace? Yes No

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On July 1, the Department of Homeland Security issued a news release saying Walz, along with Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison and the state’s chief Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson, voted to pardon 42-year-old Tou Lue Vang.

Vang was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2006 relating to sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl between 2002 and 2004.

Vang initially came to the United States in 1994, being granted legal status under the Clinton administration. He was 18 at the time of the crime and tried to excuse his actions as a “cultural thing.”

Walz’s pardon complicated matters. The conviction revoked Vang’s legal status, making him eligible for deportation, but the pardon made the path to that result more complex.

Enter Rubio, who Fox News says Friday terminated Vang’s status, enabling his removal from the country.

Rubio commented, “Just weeks ago, a foreign child rapist was freed to once again endanger America’s children after receiving a pardon from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.”

“Tou Lue Vang admitted to committing heinous crimes against a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota. He attempted to pay his victim for her silence and dismissed his acts of child abuse as a ‘minor thing.’”

“Just days before he was scheduled to be deported, the Minnesota Governor pardoned him, setting him free to endanger American families once again,” Rubio said about the timing of the pardon and its consequences.

The termination and deportation of Vang took place, then the governor removed the guard.

The optics look bad enough for Walz after pardoning Vang, but Washington, D.C., won’t be fine on its own. The city’s well-being depends upon the guard, given that its Democrat leaders don’t care to run the city otherwise.

Walz’s shortsightedness in both instances fuels accusations of Democrats’ outlook being toddler-like.

They introduce chaos into straightforward situations, leaving the adults to deal with the mess.

Their morals and clarity only allow situations to devolve. The silver lining here is that Walz’s departure from public life is imminent.

His term will end in 2027, and hopefully Minnesota will turn the page to a better chapter.

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