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President Donald Trump arrives after landing in Marine One en route to the G7 Leaders' Summit at the Hotel Royal, Evian Resort, on June 15, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France.
President Donald Trump arrives after landing in Marine One en route to the G7 Leaders' Summit at the Hotel Royal, Evian Resort, on June 15, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Sick: PBS Bigwig Appears to Keep Job After Publicly Wishing Stroke on Trump in Deranged Birthday Message

 By Johnathan Jones  June 17, 2026 at 7:57am
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A public broadcasting official in Colorado appears to have escaped being terminated after posting a shocking birthday message aimed at President Donald Trump.

The controversy began over the weekend when the X account “Republicans Against Trump” sought negative comments about Trump’s 80th birthday on Saturday.

“Donald Trump turns 80 today. Any birthday wishes?” the account asked.

An account bearing the name Bob Greene responded with a message that quickly went viral online.

“A nice stroke that turns him into a drooling, pooping blob in a wheelchair unable to speak,” the account wrote.

The exchange was screenshotted and shared by the X account Libs of TikTok, which identified Greene as the board chair of Rocky Mountain PBS.

Do you or members of your family watch PBS?

“Bob Greene is the Board Chair for Rocky Mountain PBS,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Libs of TikTok later posted what it said was a response from Rocky Mountain Public Media.

According to the statement, the organization said it was aware of Greene’s post.

Rocky Mountain Public Media said Greene’s comment did not reflect its values or opinions.

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It further stated that “this level of discourse is never constructive to our collective efforts to strengthen the civic fabric of Colorado.”

The message was signed by Christina “Chris” Dayyani and included gender pronouns in the signature.

The statement did not announce any disciplinary action.

By Tuesday afternoon, Greene’s X account had been deactivated.

At roughly the same time, The Western Journal noted that Greene’s personal page on the Rocky Mountain PBS website was active.

By Wednesday morning, that same page had disappeared.

Visitors instead encountered a message stating that the page no longer existed or had been removed.

As of Wednesday morning, it was unclear whether Greene had been fired, resigned, or was still employed. Neither party immediately commented on the matter.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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