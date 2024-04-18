Leftists have developed an uncanny ability to twist words until all their meaning is wrung out.

For example, they throw around the word “tolerance” in the hopes of convincing unsuspecting souls that it is synonymous with mercy. It’s not. Mercy does not tolerate sin.

In the process, Democrats have made a mockery of the very concept of mercy, one of the foundational virtues of Western civilization.

In yet another shingle on the roof of their hyperbolic house of lies, aides and allies of President Joe Biden have given former President Donald Trump the code name “Hitler Pig,” four unnamed Biden insiders told Politico.

If it sounds like a cartoon villain’s name or something out of a Rob Zombie film, that’s because the Biden minions using it are “generally younger, more digitally native individuals, not senior staffers,” Politico reported.

The younger wokenistas are either getting dumber, more venomous or both. They aren’t getting any more subtle.

Trump, of course, is no stranger to name-calling, but there’s a difference. The guy has a sense of humor and the only ones who don’t get it must be suffering from some kind of deep depression.

Anybody who thinks “Hilter Pig” is funny is probably in need of medication.

Conservative commentator and former President George W. Bush’s speechwriter Marc Thiessen got it right on X: “White House nickname for Trump is ‘Hitler Pig.’ How humorless and pathetic is that?”

White House nickname for Trump is “Hitler Pig.” How humorless and pathetic is that? https://t.co/ZYQ2u0v9Nq — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 17, 2024

Pretty pathetic, I’d say.

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita noted that the White House nickname for Trump is really just a reflection of the ones who coined it. Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, and it causes hateful psychological outbursts similar to irritable bowel syndrome on the physical plane.

“[Politico] thinks this is funny it’s actually more a representation of what a rag they’ve become and the level of s*** that works in the White House,” LaCivita posted.

And yet, the Democrats continue to gaslight the public by propping up the tolerant, inclusive and grandfatherly caricature of Joe Biden. But the mask has cracked and what lies beneath is ugly — even horrifying.

It’s beginning to look like they’re choking on their hatred of Donald Trump.

