A Texas sheriff whose county is the epicenter of the humanitarian disaster at the border explained how the Biden administration’s policies are lining the pockets of Mexican drug cartels and harming children and families in a scheme that also helps the cartels.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. Guerra spoke with the New York Post on Sunday about the ongoing crisis on the country’s southern border. According to the sheriff, violent drug traders are using migrant children to make money hand over fist while the country pays dearly for the flood of people crossing the border.

Guerra told the Post that President Joe Biden’s immigration enforcement policies — such as allowing the majority of migrant families to enter the United States — mean drug runners are “making more money on humans than they are on the drug side” and that they’re using kids to accompany their members into the country.

The key for them, the sheriff said, is to separate mothers from their children before they cross the border and then to jack up the price they charge to bring people into the U.S.

People are apparently willing to pay, too, as the administration has made it clear that many people, especially children, will not be deported.

TRENDING: GOP Rep Reveals Getting Fined for Evading Pelosi's Metal Detectors Was Part of His Plan, Because Now He Gets to Take Her to Federal Court

Knowing this, the drug cartels use those children in a tactic that both maximizes their profits and takes advantage of the country’s impotent leadership to get their own people across the border.

“So now with the family units coming across, you might have a mother come in, say, a mother with three children,” Guerra told the Post. “Well, the cartels say, ‘You can cross with one child, we’re going to take two children. And we’re going to use those two children to smuggle two others and pretend that those are family units.'”

“Right now, it’s a boom. It’s a boom for them — it’s huge,” he said.

The sheriff believes cartel coyotes are making between $1,000 and $1,500 for every person brought into the country. In the absence of sane border security policies, Guerra said, drug cartels decide who crosses, and people in their organizations use the children to enter the U.S.

Do you think Biden and Democrats will be able to solve the border crisis? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (2 Votes) 90% (19 Votes)

“There’s no way you’re going to get across without paying. And [the cartels are] making a killing right now,” he said.

Guerra also the Biden policies are essentially creating a market for indentured sexual servitude for children once they arrive and are released into the country.

Offering a situation where a broke parent might have a daughter, he said that child will be forced to pay off the cartels with sex work.

“Well, you’re gonna go to Houston. And that little girl is gonna go to work in sex-trafficking and that little girl is going to pay off all your debt. That’s happening,” the sheriff told the Post.

Guerra said convicted and once-deported pedophiles are also streaming back into the country. The cartels are charging those individuals a premium rate.

RELATED: Report: Here's How Much Illegal Immigrants Are Getting in Stimulus Checks Thanks to Biden

It isn’t clear how all of this helps American families — or even many of these migrant children, based on what the sheriff said.

We are further without clarity as Biden won’t address the issue while his administration won’t even call the humanitarian crisis what it is: a crisis.

Biden took former President Donald Trump’s successful border security policies and has made the situation at the border worse than it has been in recent memory. One moment from last fall’s second presidential debate now has more context every day.

On Oct. 22, moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump, “Mr. President, your administration separated children from their parents at the border, at least 4,000 kids. You’ve since reversed your zero tolerance policy, but the United States can’t locate the parents of more than 500 children. So how will these families ever be reunited?”

Trump began his answer to the biased question by blaming cartel coyotes.

“Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they’re brought here and they used to use them to get into our country,” he said. “We now have as strong a border as we’ve ever had. We’re over 400 miles of brand new wall.”

What was Biden’s most memorable line on the topic? The one where he denied that cartels had anything to do with human smuggling.

“These 500-plus kids came with parents. They separated them at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with,” he said, referring to the Trump administration. “Big, real tough. We’re really strong.

“And guess what? They cannot — it’s not, coyotes didn’t bring them over. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”

Biden, of course, would go on to make the border the laughingstock it is now while incentivizing these monsters to use children to enrich themselves — and we’re just two months into the madness that is his presidency.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.