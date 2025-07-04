'Sick of Trump, Sick of ICE' Protests Highlight Exactly What's Wrong with the Left

Were we supposed to notice? Because we didn’t.

As you probably don’t know, there was a massive protest on Tuesday. So massive, in fact, that it was supposed to reverberate throughout the country. It was designed to hit you where it hurt: to deprive you of liberal labor for a day. Please do try to stifle your laughter.

The protest movement was called “Sick of Trump, Sick of ICE.” In order to protest the president, you were supposed to pretend you were under the weather for the day to show just how much you didn’t like The Donald or Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Trump’s vow to carry out ‘the largest domestic deportation operation in American History’ is a declaration of war against all of us,” the SickOfICE.org website read.

“It is not just an attack on our immigrant families, but all of our civil liberties, and all of the gains of the Civil Rights movement. We can’t leave the immigrant community to fight alone; all citizens have a duty to stand up to this assault.

“Trump has already broken up thousands of immigrant families and violently kidnapped our neighbors,” it continued. “He has also tried to strip away our rights to free speech and due process.”

Yes, that’s right, a declaration of war. People caught in actual wars were unavailable as of press time.

“We’ve taken to the streets by the thousands to fight the Trump administration’s reign of terror against immigrants — protesting the surge in ICE raids and the deployment of the National Guard to suppress immigrant rights demonstrations,” the website for one of the sick-outs, run by the left-wing Indianapolis Liberation Center, read.

“Now, it’s time to show our collective power and send a clear message: WE ARE SICK OF ICE!”

“This Tuesday, July 1st, we’re calling on everyone to strike in solidarity,” it continued, saying that you were supposed to “[c]all out sick and refuse to work” and then support immigrant-run businesses or donate to organizations fighting for illegal immigrants’ rights.

There were arguably more pieces about how this failed than people who engaged in it. According to Breitbart, one of the premier rallies for the sick-out was held in San Antonio, Texas — with a grand total of less than 80 people.

FAIL: ‘Sick-of-ICE, Sick-of-Trump‘ in San Antonio Fizzles — Less than 80 People Attend https://t.co/HlY38ZwwTt — BreitbartTexas (@BreitbartTexas) July 2, 2025

From Breitbart:

Despite having a population of nearly 1.5 million residents to draw from, Tuesday’s “Sick-of-ICE, Sick-of-Trump” protest began and ended in short order with little fanfare. Breitbart Texas observed the downtown San Antonio protest attended by a few people sporting the Palestinian Keffiyeh, several Christian ministers, and a small crowd that listened to speeches critical of the Trump administration’s efforts to arrest and deport illegal aliens.

Drawing from the biblical story of Jericho, the group of about 70 protesters marched around the U.S. Immigration Court office in downtown San Antonio seven times. The group shouted anti-ICE chants to the beat of a marching drummer. An organizer announced to the crowd that the march was symbolic of the actions that caused the walls of Jericho to fall.

The immigration court, in case you missed it, is still there. So is that other bugaboo of die-hard leftists, the Israelites.

Joshua 2, sick-out libs 0. Just saying.

I’d be surprised if anyone were surprised that no one noticed. That’s because the whole thing is inherently flawed, inasmuch as the kind of person who would engage in this kind of performative outrage isn’t the type of person who will be seriously missed.

What, pray tell, are you going to call in sick from? Your “classes” at the New School? Your half-shift at the marijuana dispensary? Binging on Netflix in the name of “self-care”?

These are the kinds of things that people with these sort of luxury beliefs tend to have on their platter. Congratulations on proving how utterly redundant you folks are, I suppose.

Anyone who has duties and responsibilities that supersede their own base selfish impulses — jobs, spouses, children, anything but “fur babies” — doesn’t have this option. They, more sensibly, back political candidates. Last November, America made it clear what it wanted. Part of that was an end to open borders and the kind of deportations that the Trump administration is currently carrying out.

These people are so angry that … they’re going to take a personal day. Whatever. If you’re the type that likes that sort of thing, maybe the customer service when you were picking up your indica gummies for the week was a bit slow. The rest of us didn’t notice a thing.

Now, if you don’t mind, could anyone who joined this protest proceed to sick-out of all activities outside the home on the first Tuesday in November in perpetuity? That’d be splendid. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

