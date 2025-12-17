Sick Video: Sweet, Elderly Target Worker Horribly Attacked by Woke Activists for Wearing Charlie Kirk Shirt Is Now Getting Tens of Thousands of Dollars

A deranged leftist rife with moral indignation decided her local Target was the right place to berate a supporter of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

As captured on camera by the leftist in question, she approached an elderly woman working at Target and began questioning her for her choice of shirt. The shirt was a variation of Kirk’s shirt he was wearing the day of his assassination with “FREEDOM” emblazoned across the chest.

The employee’s shirt was red, which she explained was in line with dress code.

‘They let you wear that shirt here?” the leftist asked.

“Yes. Why? Why are you taking my picture?” the elderly woman asked.

After the leftist asked why she was allowed to wear her Charlie Kirk shirt, she responded calmly, “It’s a red shirt. I can wear any red shirt.”

Young liberal harasses & cusses out this elderly woman working at Target because she is wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt. This poor old woman, should be retired with the grandkids not having to deal with this junk. God bless her. If anyone knows her, I want to help this woman. pic.twitter.com/rOi45HStOD — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 16, 2025

“It’s a Charlie Kirk shirt,” the woman shot back, becoming more aggressive. “Are you f***ing stupid?” she asked, to which the worker gave a simple, “No,” as clearly she wasn’t the intellectually deficient of the two.

The leftist continued her line of questioning about the shirt being in dress code before bluntly making her accusation. “You support a racist,” she claimed.

The elderly woman remained calm despite the pitchforks and torches coming out. “Its not racist,” she replied.

“You support a racist,” the leftist said again. After the leftist wouldn’t leave the matter alone, she insisted a manager get involved.

She called the shirt “unacceptable,” but the employee, again showing more patience and kindness than most of the planet would have at this point, simply told her, “That’s your opinion.”

The leftist promised “This is going to be taken above your f***ing head,” as the employee went back to work, refusing to engage with someone so childish.

Well, it was taken above the employee’s head, but just not in the way this woman thought.

Internet sleuths have since appeared to identify the woman filming, discovering her name in multiple police reports in Orland, California, where the latest incident took place.

The Gateway Pundit and social media X commentator I Meme Therefore I Am have each claimed to have identified the woman.

The contrast could not be more obvious. The elderly woman is sweet and doesn’t raise her voice even once. She doesn’t get into a firefight. Target should give her a raise for remaining so professional in the face of psychosis.

The leftist, on the other hand, felt so enraged at the sight of a t-shirt, she stopped shopping to harass someone on the job.

She’s rude, uses profanity, and — like a majority of people with her political beliefs — feels she is anointed to embark on her backwards “anti-racism” crusade, which amounts to bullying someone likely close to twice her age.

A GiveSendGo was created on behalf of the employee — identified as Jeanie — to send her on a vacation.

The leftist woman’s behavior is the consequence of seeing the world through an ideological lens. Individuality falls by the wayside in service of a presupposition inculcated in activists’ brains that turn them into lunatics.

This woman doesn’t know Jeanie. She doesn’t know her beliefs, her origins, or why she’s wearing that shirt.

She only knows she is her enemy for the most primitive and tribal reason — an article of clothing. Ideological subservience is sending us back to a state of barbarism.

