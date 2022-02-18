MyPillow chief Mike Lindell is once again working to aid the forces of liberty, this time by supporting the Freedom Convoy, even as the forces of tyranny continue trying to shut him down.

Lindell, who became one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken supporters, is looking to give aid and comfort to the freedom fighters in Canada with literal comfort in the form of his celebrated pillows.

The Minnesota-based business magnate wants to hand out his pillows to the thousands of truckers — many of whom are sleeping in their vehicles — as they advocate for an end to Canada’s draconian COVID restrictions on the nation.

Lindell says he is horrified by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s actions against the Freedom Convoy.

“He’s just a horrible, evil dictator,” Lindell said, according to Politico. “These truckers do this, and Trudeau reacts the way he is. The guy is a monster. He’s a monster, fact. A monster beyond anything in history.”

The Christian pillow magnate is looking to send his pillows, along with a shipment of Bibles, north to the truckers.

“We just want to give them some comfort while they’re up there because everyone’s behind them,” Lindell exclaimed.

Lindell added that his shipment was initially stymied at the border because of incorrect paperwork, but he added that he “punked” a reporter when he said that he intended to airdrop his pillows to the truckers.

Indeed, some media reports on Thursday claimed that Lindell was going to drop pillows with “little parachutes” attached to them.

Do you support Mike Lindell's efforts to aid the Freedom Convoy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1992 Votes) No: 1% (18 Votes)

“I just confirmed with them [helicopter company], and yes, this is the plan. We have the helicopter confirmed, but we are moving the time up to 11 a.m.,” Lindell told the left-wing Daily Beast.

Still, Lindell says he is “disgusted” by what is happening in what is supposed to be a democratic nation.

The businessman insisted that Trudeau and the Ottawa establishment are trying to destroy our northern neighbor.

“You guys skipped right over socialism in Canada to communism,” Lindell said. “Hopefully, you’re at a crossroad, and you can get your country back.”

Lindell does not have a lot of time to come to the support of the freedom truckers, though. By Friday, authorities in Ottawa began closing in on members of the convoy and making arrests.

On Friday morning, the Ottawa Police Department began sending out notices that people should steer clear of the areas occupied by the convoy, saying, “All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today.”

This tweet by the police came two days after interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell warned of the extreme measures that his officers are prepared to use to clear the protesters that “are not what we are used to seeing in Ottawa.”

For his part, Lindell has found the forces of tyranny working against him here in the U.S.A., as well.

Last week, Lindell said that he has been informed by some of his banks that they are canceling his business accounts because they don’t like his advocacy for conservative causes.

A week ago, Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast and said that his bank told him they have a “reputation risk” doing business with him.

“I said, ‘I am not being part of this. I’m not leaving. So, you’re going to have to throw me out of your bank,'” Lindell told Bannon, adding, “Where does it end, everybody? Where does it end when they’re de-banking?”

To show just how far from civility and freedom these left-wing banks and other institutions are straying, it is notable that even during the American Revolution, British authorities did not shut down and seize the Bank of England accounts of American General George Washington because it was deemed a step too far to attack a man’s personal finances.

Yet, here we have the Canadian government itself acting to confiscate the finances of its own citizens who dare to speak out against government policy and to indulge their right to free political speech.

This is all happening just across our border, America. Don’t doubt that liberals here dream of taking these same draconian actions against conservatives who oppose the leftist agenda.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.