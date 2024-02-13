Sickening: Houston Police Department Does Deep Dive to Find Out Lakewood Church Shooter's Pronouns

The Houston Police Department did an extensive investigation into the woman who allegedly entered a church in the city with a rifle Sunday so its officers could refer to her by her preferred gender pronouns.

Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, was shot and killed inside Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church while she attempted to open fire on members of the congregation.

The Texas Tribune noted Moreno had a history of mental health issues. She also sometimes used the name “Jeffrey Escalante” to describe herself.

At a news conference to update the public on the shooting on Monday, the Houston Police Department explained that it went to extreme lengths explained it went to extreme lengths in order to not refer to her by the wrong gender – leading many to question the department’s priorities.

“She has utilized both male and female names, but through all of our investigation to this point – talking with individuals, interviews, documents – the Houston Police Department reports she has been identified this entire time as female,” Houston Police Homicide Division Commander Chris Hassig told reporters Monday.

Hassig added Moreno would be referred to with “she/her” pronouns.

“We are identifying her as Genesse Moreno, female Hispanic,” he concluded on the matter.

Hassig’s revelation that his department devoted resources to describing a would-be mass shooter’s preferred gender pronouns alarmed many who came across a clip of his remarks:

According to investigators, Moreno entered the Lakewood Church on Sunday afternoon with two firearms, one of which had the word “Palestine” on it, according to Fox News.

Hassig also said Moreno had written screeds that were described as “anti-Semitic.” (Some of Moreno’s ex-husband family is Jewish, according to Fox.)

Moreno was wearing a backpack and trench coat when she entered a church hallway and opened fire just before 2 p.m.

Within moments, two off-duty law enforcement personnel — one an officer with the Houston police, another an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission — shot and killed her, CNN reported.

Moreno brought her 7-year-old son to the attack. The boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition. It is unclear if Moreno shot the boy or if he was struck by gunfire that was intended for the shooter.

A 57-year-old man was also wounded in the leg during the incident but the man has since been released from a hospital.

