Here’s a fancy word for ya: iatrogenesis.

If you’re still figuring out how to properly pronounce it, don’t sweat it, I still say it wrong.

So what does it mean?

Per Wikipedia: “Iatrogenesis is the causation of a disease, a harmful complication, or other ill effect by any medical activity, including diagnosis, intervention, error, or negligence.”

In essence, if you suffer complications, injury, disease, or neglect that originates from doctors or the medical establishment, you suffer from an iatrogenic disease — a physician-originating disease.

One person who died as a result of this was Sheila Lewis, 58, of Alberta, Canada.

According to the National Post, Lewis was diagnosed with a terminal illness in 2018, which required an organ transplant to save her life. After being put on a wait list, Lewis began making sure she was properly vaccinated to ensure she was in compliance to receive her transplant when it became available. However, in 2021, her required vaccinations were updated to include the COVID vaccine.

She refused and sued the physicians and hospital for violating her rights of conscience regarding the vaccine.

“Taking this vaccine offends my conscience. I ought to have the choice about what goes into my body, and a lifesaving treatment cannot be denied to me because I chose not to take an experimental treatment for a condition — COVID-19 — which I do not have and which I may never have,” Lewis wrote in her affidavit.

Should unvaccinated people ever be denied organ transplants? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (3 Votes) No: 98% (135 Votes)

Every court, all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, denied her those rights fearing that it would allow other medical procedures to be scrutinized by the public and would jeopardize the physicians standing as experts over their medical diagnosis and treatments.

Awarding a legal victory to Lewis, argued the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, would result in “significant adverse public policy implications.”

“The proposition that Treating Physicians exercising clinical judgment would be subject to the Charter would result in medical chaos with patients seeking endless judicial review of clinical treatment decisions,” the Bench said.

Not only this, but in the midst of the lawsuit, the court issued a gag order on Lewis, which legally prevented her from mentioning not only the physicians and the hospital, but also the organ that she needed.

Sheila Lewis, who needed a double organ transplant, is under a court gag order preventing her from disclosing the specific organ. Unfortunately, her COVID vaccination status has disqualified her from receiving the transplant. What has come of Canadian Healthcare? Find the… pic.twitter.com/hqowtC7dX0 — National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) May 23, 2023

In an act of desperation, she tried to raise money on GiveSendGo, so she could go to the United States to receive the transplant, the Post reported. Although she raised almost $125,000, she died before she could use the funds for her travel and surgery.

On Saturday, Lewis spoke to the National Citizens Inquiry, where she received a standing ovation, journalist Andrew Lawton posted on X, formerly called Twitter.

“You’re evil to let people die for no reason.” Sheila Lewis’ closing remarks before the National Citizens Inquiry, and the standing ovation that followed. pic.twitter.com/QaLqaj3c6Q — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) August 26, 2023

This is not just a tragedy — it is a moral tragedy. Although there are places in the United States that will do transplants without requiring the vaccine, there have been cases of transplants, even for children, being refused if the patient was not vaccinated, Fox News reported.

With these facts in mind, this case cannot be reduced to another political discussion around COVID; it’s much larger than that. It is a problem of physicians and the medical establishment actually harming people because they have absolute power.

The medical establishment is protected by the U.S. government from lawsuits regarding the COVID vaccine, as reported by Newsweek. After lobbying Congress, the vaccine manufacturers secured liability protection from congress, which prohibits victims of vaccine injury from being able to sue the pharmaceutical companies directly.

So what did we learn today?

That you not only have no recourse if medical professionals tell you that you cannot get an organ transplant if you do not have the COVID vaccine, but you also cannot sue them if you were harmed by the vaccine they are requiring you to receive — giving medical professionals control of your health and the state.

Is this normal? You are not permitted alternatives. You are not to sue for damages. You are not permitted to dissent.

Is this how we are to live?

Many people can’t help the conditions they have and are stuck in the medical system with no hope of escape, and until we give the power back to people to make decisions for themselves and their own bodies, we can expect many more tragic stories like Sheila Lewis.

As the brilliant Catholic priest and philosopher, Ivan Illich said in his work Medical Nemesis: “Healthy people are those who live in healthy homes on a healthy diet; in an environment equally fit for birth, growth work, healing, and dying … Healthy people need no bureaucratic interference to mate, give birth, share the human condition and die.”

We need to drink deeply of this truth, because if we don’t, we will live our lives as slaves.

And standing against this system is better than waiting on a list until you are dead.

Just ask Sheila Lewis.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.