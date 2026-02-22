Sickening Video: Every American Should Hear Anti-ICEer's Comment on Little Girl Who Was Raped by Illegal

One of the ugliest phenomena of our era comes down to Democrats weaponizing the mentally unstable.

Liberal women — confused, self-loathing, and by their own admission mentally ill to a disproportionate degree — have inverted morality itself in their hellish quest to protect criminal illegal aliens from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In a video posted Feb. 13 to the social media platform X, a woman identified as Olivia Jensen expressed total indifference toward the victims of an illegal alien rapist and murderer.

The video showed an exchange between Jensen and two ICE agents. From the substance of the conversation, it was clear that Jensen, still seated in her vehicle and filming the encounter, had been trailing the agents with possible intent to interfere in their operation, much like Renee Good, the 37-year-old anti-ICE activist shot and killed in Minnesota last month.

The first 40 seconds of the video featured a check of Jensen’s ID by a white ICE officer. While the officer remained polite, Jensen exhibited hostility.

Unfortunately, the agents’ skin color mattered, thanks to Jensen’s racism.

After walking away from her vehicle, the white ICE officer spoke briefly with his dark-skinned colleague, who sounded incredulous.

“Oh no, she doesn’t care,” the white officer said.

“She doesn’t care?” the dark-skinned agent asked.

“She doesn’t care. They never do,” the white agent replied.

At that point, the exasperated dark-skinned agent approached Jensen’s vehicle.

“How’s it feel to be a race traitor?” the vile woman asked.

To his credit, the dark-skinned hero ignored the slur and tried to use reason.

“You know,” he said, “we were trying to get a child molester, right?”

Like a toddler, Jensen argued with him.

“No you weren’t,” she replied.

Still, the dark-skinned agent continued trying to explain.

“And then, his plate came back as murder,” he said. “But you guys don’t care.”

The white agent then called out Jensen’s racism and, to his credit, took off the verbal gloves.

“So you know,” he said, “this isn’t a good look for you.”

“You think I care about my look?” she replied.

“No, oh no no, trust me, it is evident by how you look you don’t care,” he said. “We get that. Trust me. No, that’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying this, trying to be a social warrior, if you actually cared, you probably would care about the child who got raped and also the person who got murdered by the person that we were looking for. But see, you don’t care.”

“No I don’t care,” she replied.

Jensen then went off into a rant filled with Democrat talking points about ICE detaining legal immigrants. The dark-skinned agent shook his head, threw up his hands, and walked away.

ICE: “This isn’t a good look for you” LIB: “You think I care about my look?” ICE: “No, it’s evident by how you look, you don’t care. Trust me. If you cared you would care about the child who got raped and the person who got murdered by the person we’re looking for” SAVAGE🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ioqn9jYqoo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 13, 2026

Democrats, of course, bear the blame for having created the Olivia Jensens of the world.

First, Democrats fueled their dangerous narcissism and purposelessness by celebrating abortion.

Next, Democrats cultivated that narcissism by telling them that they could live out their own truth, even if it meant changing genders.

Then, Democrats opened the southern border.

Finally, having allowed millions of illegal aliens into the country, and having stoked the narcissism of the Jensens while denigrating the motherhood that would have inspired selflessness and given those women purpose, Democrats activated the propaganda machine and convinced their mentally ill young female supporters to find purpose by rallying to the defense of criminals.

Hence, Jensen could not admit to caring about rape and murder victims. Had she done so, her whole corrupted sense of self-worth, fostered by diabolical Democrats, would have collapsed.

Instead, she clung to her anti-ICE ideology as if her life depended on it. That is what satanic Democrats have done to the mentally ill.

