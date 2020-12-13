Login
Sickening Video Shows Antifa Allegedly Stab 4 Trump Supporters in Washington DC

By Jack Davis
Published December 13, 2020 at 12:28pm
A pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. turned violent Saturday when four Trump supporters were stabbed.

Social media accounts of the incidents at the “Stop the Steal” march blamed members of Antifa for the stabbings,

The four Trump backers were reported to be in critical condition, according to ABC.

Overall, nine people were reported injured. The march also resulted in 33 arrests, according to WUSA-TV.

Trump supporters gathered to denounce the results of the Nov. 3 election. Although the results as they currently stand show that presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is likely to be named president when the Electoral College meets Monday, the Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania.

Despite multiple anecdotal claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have impacted the final results of the presidential election. Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven through either the courts or law enforcement.

WARNING: The following video contains language and images that some viewers may find offensive:

Video from Saturday’s march showed the incident.

The videos indicate that police arrested the individual.

The rally included members of the Proud Boys and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“The courts do not decide who the next president of the United States will be,” Flynn said, according to Newsweek.  “We the people decide.”

“I will tell you one more time — because I’ve been asked — on a scale of one to ten, who will be the next president of the United States, and I say Donald Trump. Ten. A ten,” he said.

Trump “knows that the people that he can trust are people that he’s never met. And that’s you,” Flynn said. “He trusts you because he knows you know what’s going on and you will not allow what’s going on to happen in our country.”

Do you still support President Donald Trump?

“Don’t get bent out of shape,” Flynn said, according to The Washington Post. “There are still avenues … We’re fighting with faith, and we’re fighting with courage.”

Rally-goer Ruth Hillary, 58, of California, said she will fight as long as the president does.

“If President Trump accepts it and Vice President Pence accepts it, then we will accept it,” she said. “But right now, this is a Godly protest.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
