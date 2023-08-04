Sid Roth: Are We on the Cusp of the Greatest Christian Revival in History?

As the host of the international television show “It’s Supernatural!”, I am fortunate to witness many miracles and see the profound work of God firsthand.

I see echoes of past revivals in our present moment, which makes me believe that we may stand on the threshold of the greatest Christian revival in history.

Reflecting on past revivals, one cannot overlook the Azusa Street Revival of 1906 in Los Angeles, where the Holy Spirit moved in extraordinary ways. There was also the Jesus Movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s, a spiritual awakening that transformed the American religious landscape.

During that time, Kathryn Kuhlman’s healing tent ministries sparked an explosion of charismatic renewal, reinforcing faith in the healing power of Jesus.

I can’t help but remember my own humble beginnings during that era. God thrust me into ministry over 50 years ago through a secular newspaper in Washington, D.C.

I was a brand-new Jewish believer, working for an investment company during the charismatic movement and Jesus Revolution. A non-Messianic Jewish reporter called me for an interview for an article titled “White Collar Jesus Freaks.” I found myself featured on the front page of a major D.C. newspaper.

This exposure caught the attention of Kuhlman, who pioneered Christian TV programs. She invited me to do two shows with her in Hollywood. I hadn’t even read the entire New Testament!

Nonetheless, I was certain of one thing — Jesus was real! He had radically saved me, and I wanted to tell everyone about Him. This supernaturally birthed my ministry 50 years ago.

Now, through our Middle East Television network, the gospel is being proclaimed in every home that owns a television set in Israel, as well as in the entire Middle East.

It’s a monumental step forward, considering the historical context and the challenges of spreading the gospel in this region. It’s a sign that the seeds of revival are being sown far and wide.

Drawing from the lessons of the Azusa Street Revival, the Jesus Movement and Kuhlman’s ministries, I believe we are on the cusp of another spiritual awakening, an outpouring of God’s glory — what Haggai 2:9 calls the “greater glory”!

In recent times, my one-minute Jewish evangelistic ads on secular TV, compelling viewers to consider Jesus as the Jewish Messiah, have drawn a staggering response.

Over 30,000 people have gone to the webpage to request my book, which has irrefutable proof that Jesus is the Jewish Messiah. One-third of these requests were from Jewish people in Israel. This unprecedented Jewish response indicates we’re on the verge of a great explosion of God’s presence.

God’s move is imminent in a world clouded in spiritual darkness. The signs are reminiscent of the Azusa Street Revival, the Jesus Movement and the times of Kathryn Kuhlman.

I truly believe that we are on the cusp of a great outpouring of God’s glory. I’m convinced this revival will eclipse previous encounters in terms of Jewish people making Jesus their Messiah.

2,000 years ago, a group of Jewish people were touched by the presence of God and spread the gospel to the entire Gentile world. God is about to do this one more time.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Sid Roth More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact In 1971, Sid Roth, a traditional Jew, had a life-saving encounter with Jesus that rocked his world. After the encounter, Roth read the entire Bible and became convinced Jesus is the Jewish Messiah as well as the Messiah for all people. He has made it his passion to share his experience with others.



Roth has Israeli citizenship and has told his story to thousands of Israeli Jews. He has personally witnessed 12,500 Israeli, Ukrainian and Russian Jews make public professions of faith in Jesus as Messiah. Many non-believing Jewish people have experienced physical healing while listening to Roth.



Roth started a nationally syndicated radio show in 1977 and then a TV show, "It’s Supernatural!", that airs worldwide. He is also a best-selling author with over 3 million copies of his books in circulation. Sid Roth: Are We on the Cusp of the Greatest Christian Revival in History? See more...