Side-by-Side Video Proves Warren Is Least Genuine Candidate Since Hillary

Are you an Elizabeth Warren fan who missed the post-debate coverage of her on Friday? Don’t worry. You probably saw all of her best lines before.

If you think I’m just a conservative pulling some ruse, some cunning trick upon you, I’m merely extrapolating from two separate interviews she gave after Friday’s debate in New Hampshire.

Warren is nothing if not an energetic, spry septuagenarian and she managed to make time for both MSNBC and CBS News during the backstage press free-for-all.

Time for different answers for different networks? That wasn’t really in the (peace) pipe, however.

Take a look at this side-by-side assemblage, posted to Twitter by the fine folks from Townhall, which showed her interviews with the two outlets.

It might sound like this would produce some discordant melange of sound, the kind of squawking cross-talk you’re used to hearing on a contentious political chat show. For reasons you’ll quickly grok, it didn’t:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s running through the talking points in the spin room post-debate. pic.twitter.com/OYpG2j8rMU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2020

It started with a word-for-word recitation of the “Nevertheless, she persisted” story, totally unrehearsed.

Then a talk about how she’s been “fighting unwinnable fights all my life” — like getting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a massively interventionist consumer financial “watchdog” that acts as a pit bull for the left’s agenda while being almost entirely (and arguably unconstitutionally) unaccountable to elected officials.

Another unwinnable fight: Her battle to “take back a Senate seat from a popular incumbent Republican.”

Just so we’re clear on what this entails: In the wake of Ted Kennedy’s death, a special election for his seat was held in 2010, shortly after his 2009 passing.

In the most aberrational Senate election result of the 21st century, Brown scored a win in America’s most arguably liberal state over uninspiring Democrat candidate Martha Coakley because of a poor campaign, Democrat voter apathy and anger over Obamacare. Two years later, no one in the Democratic Party made those same mistakes again and Warren became an incredibly unsurprising winner.

But the best commentary is this: It almost feels like you’re listening to this in stereo at times. The words are almost exact — and you get the feeling she’s used them before. This isn’t someone hitting the same points, she’s hitting the same syllables. I understand the use of talking points — every candidate does it, even Donald Trump — but at some level your reactions can’t be mental cut-and-pasting of material that probably didn’t originate from you.

Some of the reactions:

All I hear when @ewarren speaks is “lie, lie, pander pander, lie, lie, lie.” Pass. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 8, 2020

Her Cherokee name is Runs Through Talking Points. #Warren2020 — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) February 8, 2020

Geez that’s just weird. Even down to the gestures. — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) February 8, 2020

Ugh she’s Hillary 2.0, completely scripted and disingenuous. — Swalwell’s Fart (@SwalwellF) February 8, 2020

Hillarybot 2.0 running the latest TalkingPoints software. — Jack Wade (@GKG_77) February 8, 2020

Ironically, the comparisons with Hillary-esque disingenuousness aren’t new. In a slightly different faux pas, Warren seems to have lifted one of her jokes from the next-to-last debate from the 2016 standard-bearer.

I have to admit even I was brought to, if not laughter, a chuckle over that one. It turns out, however, she might have been pulling a Joe Biden and lifting the line from someone else:

“I will be the youngest woman president in the history of the United States,” Hillary said as she kicked off her 2016 campaign in 2015. “You won’t see my hair turn white in the White House. I’ve been coloring my hair for years.”

When it comes to disingenuousness, all I can say is this: Warren learned from the master.

At least Warren didn’t do it word-for-word then. As for Friday, eh. It’s not like anyone was going to notice, right?

