Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell voluntarily dropped a lawsuit alleging votes cast for President Donald Trump in Georgia were illegally switched to President-elect Joe Biden.

Sidney Powell dropped the lawsuit on Tuesday, one day before Joe Biden’s inauguration, Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted.

Powell had previously promised that the lawsuit would “blow up” Georgia.

JUST IN: Less than 24 hours before Biden is sworn in, Sidney POWELL voluntarily drops her lawsuit to overturn results in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/SHm1fRzON7 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 19, 2021

TRENDING: Pompeo Puts Biden on the Spot: Accuses China of 'Genocide'

She originally filed the lawsuit on Nov. 25, days after Georgia certified Biden’s victory in the state.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were listed as defendants in the suit.

“This civil action brings to light a massive election fraud,” the lawsuit said.

A central claim made in the case was that election software makers Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic illegally switched votes during the election. The lawsuit argued that at least 96,600 votes had to be thrown out.

Do you think Powell should have dropped this lawsuit? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

On Dec. 7, the case was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten. Powell then appealed the decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Powell filed similar lawsuits in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, which were also dismissed.

President Donald Trump’s legal team distanced itself from Powell in November before she filed the Georgia suit.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion libel lawsuit against Powell on Jan. 8 citing her “wild accusations.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Red Carpet Send-Off, 21-Gun Salute Among Events Considered for Trump's Departure from DC

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.