Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Sidney Powell Drops Lawsuit Alleging 'Massive Election Fraud' in Georgia

×
By Thomas Catenacci
Published January 19, 2021 at 1:56pm
Mewe Share P Share

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell voluntarily dropped a lawsuit alleging votes cast for President Donald Trump in Georgia were illegally switched to President-elect Joe Biden.

Sidney Powell dropped the lawsuit on Tuesday, one day before Joe Biden’s inauguration, Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted.

Powell had previously promised that the lawsuit would “blow up” Georgia.

TRENDING: Hundreds of Publisher Employees Working to Block Trump from Yet Another Platform

She originally filed the lawsuit on Nov. 25, days after Georgia certified Biden’s victory in the state.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were listed as defendants in the suit.

“This civil action brings to light a massive election fraud,” the lawsuit said.

A central claim made in the case was that election software makers Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic illegally switched votes during the election. The lawsuit argued that at least 96,600 votes had to be thrown out.

Do you think Powell should have dropped this lawsuit?

On Dec. 7, the case was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten. Powell then appealed the decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Powell filed similar lawsuits in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, which were also dismissed.

President Donald Trump’s legal team distanced itself from Powell in November before she filed the Georgia suit.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion libel lawsuit against Powell on Jan. 8 citing her “wild accusations.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Red Carpet Send-Off, 21-Gun Salute Among Events Considered for Trump's Departure from DC

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Thomas Catenacci
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Hawley Slams the Brakes on Fast-Track Consideration of Biden's DHS Nominee
Sidney Powell Drops Lawsuit Alleging 'Massive Election Fraud' in Georgia
Political Insider Charged with Spreading Iranian Propaganda in the Pages of Major US News Outlets
Police Union Head Calls Out Critics in Fiery Letter: 'Our Noble Profession Has Been Demonized'
US Gov't Releases Alarming New Intel on Wuhan Virus Lab, 'Secret Projects' with Chinese Military
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×