Attorney Sidney Powell says that her battle over the Nov. 3 election is far from over, saying that the evidence she is gathering could turn into a major racketeering case under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Powell appeared Thursday on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business News program and explained what she has found.

Four names, she said, were central to her investigation: Jorge Rodriguez, a former minister for communications for Venezuela; Khalil Majid Mazzoub, whom Powell identified as a link to the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hezbollah; Gustavo Reyes-Zumeta, a computer programmer; and Antonio Mugica, CEO of the elections technology company Smartmatic, which has been linked in some accounts to Dominion Voting Systems.

Questions have been raised over the vulnerability of Smartmatic or Dominion programs or machines to be remotely altered. The companies have denied that it can be done.

The RICO law is probably best known for its use against Mafia families and other organized crime groups, but its provisions allow a RICO suit to be brought by “any person injured in his business or property” by violations of the RICO act.

Dobbs released a summary of Powell’s comments including her claim that a RICO case is in the making.

“We have identifes, roles and bacground of Dominion, Smartmatic people,” the summary states. “This will turn into a massive RICO filing. It is Smartmatic, Dominon Voting Sytems, Sequoia, SGO. If you come forward now to cooperate with law enforcement, you will be better off.”

The 2020 Election is a cyber Pearl Harbor: The leftwing establishment have aligned their forces to overthrow the United States government #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/v1hOAPMqGY — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 10, 2020

Cyber Pearl Harbor: @SidneyPowell1 reveals groundbreaking new evidence indicating our Presidential election came under massive cyber-attack orchestrated with the help of Dominion, Smartmatic, and foreign adversaries. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/YXMpg1M3fT — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 10, 2020



Powell, the attorney who represented former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, said the four individuals “designed and developed the Smartmatic and Dominion programs and machines that included a controller module that allows people to log in and manipulate the vote even as it’s happening. We’re finding more and more evidence of this.”

“We now have reams and reams of actual documents from Smartmatic and Dominion, including evidence that they planned and executed all of this,” she said.

“We know that $400 million dollars of money came in to Smartmatic from China only a few weeks before the election — that there are George Soros connections to the entire endeavor — [British political figure] Lord Malloch Brown was part of it along with the other people from Dominion,” Powell said.

“We have evidence of how they flipped the votes, how it was designed to flip the votes, and that all of it happened just as we have been saying it has been,” she said.

Dobbs asked about her evidence.

“Well, we are still reviewing the massive amount of documents that we have. But we have communications between them and all different kinds of messages that indicate their involvement in it. It’s a massive amount of additional information to go through that’s only been in our hands a short time, but we will be producing more and more of it. It will be coming out more by the day,” she said.

She said her evidence will also reveal “the connections with the Chinese and other countries that were attacking us in this massive cyber Pearl Harbor, as we called it.”

Powell said the roadmap for the massive intervention in the 2020 election was first created by Venezuela and the late dictator Hugo Chavez “to rig elections to make sure he continued winning” and then continued by Chavez successor Nicolas Maduro and later exported to other countries.

She said that the alleged meddling in the American election is the result of “a very concerning and troubling and illegal web of conduct that all of which focused on rigging the election in this country.”

Saying that “the evidence is overwhelming and extremely troubling” Powell noted that the effort to interfere with the election “didn’t just start this year.”

Sidney Powell Announces EMERGENCY FILINGS in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin! These cases do have STANDING! These case do show massive ELECTION FRAUD!#WeThePeople refuse to accept a RIGGED ELECTION. @Sidneypowell1@LLinWood @Potushttps://t.co/pShUisVQ32 — RW 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@Can2geterdone) December 12, 2020

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Despite multiple anecdotal claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have altered the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven through either the courts or law enforcement.

