The signs of the times are not only all around us, they’re so in your face that even a man suffering from acute nearsightedness could see them clearly.

You don’t have to look overseas to terrorist organizations such as Hamas to find evil when it’s being advertised as open for business right here at home.

As The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh said in a recent podcast, “Evil is not very innovative. It tends to repeat itself. It’s the banality of evil.”

What’s being repeated, time and again — in plain sight for everyone to see — is the slaughter of innocents.

Hamas sending demons into Israel to slaughter children is overtly evil. It isn’t easy to fathom.

Mediocre actresses writing memoirs about murdering their baby by abortion is not as horrifically dramatic as the weekend’s Hamas attack, and that’s what makes it dangerous. It’s mainstream.

On Sept. 26, Time published an excerpt from the new memoir by actress Kerry Washington in which she recounted having an abortion when she was younger. Washington was named one of the magazine’s “Women of the Year” in 2022.

The title of the Matt Walsh Show criticizing Washington was aptly titled, “Dull Actress Writes About Her Abortion In Her Memoir.”

The moral of Washington’s story? Walsh summed it up by saying she is “simply a terrible human being.”

Does this make you sick? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (296 Votes) No: 2% (7 Votes)

He may be right, but terrible human beings tend to poison the people with whom they come into contact. A lot of people could come in contact with a memoir written by a Hollywood actress.

For Walsh, being a terrible person is the “real moral” of Washington’s memoir. “It’s the one thing we learn from her otherwise pointless and dull memoir.”

The book may be dull, but it isn’t pointless. It normalizes — even advocates — abortion.

Washington’s except began with a prelude that said, “The reality is that abortion is a very real and normal part of women’s lives.” And there you have it. Abortion is a normal part of life.

Don’t try to figure out the logic. There isn’t any. Abortion is the opposite of life.

Hanna Arendt coined the phrase “banality of evil” in her 1963 study “Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil.” Adolph Eichmann was instrumental in conducting the Holocaust.

Arendt found that Eichmann “‘never realized what he was doing’ due to an ‘inability … to think from the standpoint of somebody else.’ Lacking this particular cognitive ability, he ‘commit[ted] crimes under circumstances that made it well-nigh impossible for him to know or to feel that he [was] doing wrong,'” according to Aeon.

Washington doesn’t think killing a helpless child in the womb is wrong. She said as much when she wrote, “As women, it is our right to choose what happens to our bodies, our lives, and our futures.”

It also shows that she is so self-centered that it never occurs to her to think of the situation from the standpoint of the unborn child. What about the baby’s body? What about its life? What about its future?

Arendt concluded that Eichmann was “neither perverted nor sadistic” but “terrifyingly normal.”

Washington is no Hamas terrorist or Nazi. But when she writes, “As I was writing my memoir, however, I realized how important it is to speak openly about experiences that have been kept in the dark, because when we do so we liberate ourselves and each other,” how many women will see it as a green light to kill their babies?

How many innocents will be slaughtered in the name of women’s liberation?

How many acts of darkness will be paraded around in the light until they are seen as normal?

Pope John Paul II coined the phrase “culture of death” in the 1995 encyclical “Evangelium Vitae,” which is translated as “The Gospel of Life.” In it, he castigated the fact that moral “crimes” such as abortion are viewed as individual rights.

“Choices once unanimously considered criminal and rejected by the common moral sense are gradually becoming socially acceptable,” the pope wrote.

That’s not so different from Eichmann, who thought he was just climbing the Nazi ladder.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.