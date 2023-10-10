A Sign of the Times: Actress Writes About Killing Her Baby in Memoir
The signs of the times are not only all around us, they’re so in your face that even a man suffering from acute nearsightedness could see them clearly.
You don’t have to look overseas to terrorist organizations such as Hamas to find evil when it’s being advertised as open for business right here at home.
As The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh said in a recent podcast, “Evil is not very innovative. It tends to repeat itself. It’s the banality of evil.”
What’s being repeated, time and again — in plain sight for everyone to see — is the slaughter of innocents.
Hamas sending demons into Israel to slaughter children is overtly evil. It isn’t easy to fathom.
Mediocre actresses writing memoirs about murdering their baby by abortion is not as horrifically dramatic as the weekend’s Hamas attack, and that’s what makes it dangerous. It’s mainstream.
On Sept. 26, Time published an excerpt from the new memoir by actress Kerry Washington in which she recounted having an abortion when she was younger. Washington was named one of the magazine’s “Women of the Year” in 2022.
The title of the Matt Walsh Show criticizing Washington was aptly titled, “Dull Actress Writes About Her Abortion In Her Memoir.”
The moral of Washington’s story? Walsh summed it up by saying she is “simply a terrible human being.”
He may be right, but terrible human beings tend to poison the people with whom they come into contact. A lot of people could come in contact with a memoir written by a Hollywood actress.
For Walsh, being a terrible person is the “real moral” of Washington’s memoir. “It’s the one thing we learn from her otherwise pointless and dull memoir.”
The book may be dull, but it isn’t pointless. It normalizes — even advocates — abortion.
Washington’s except began with a prelude that said, “The reality is that abortion is a very real and normal part of women’s lives.” And there you have it. Abortion is a normal part of life.
Don’t try to figure out the logic. There isn’t any. Abortion is the opposite of life.
Hanna Arendt coined the phrase “banality of evil” in her 1963 study “Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil.” Adolph Eichmann was instrumental in conducting the Holocaust.
Arendt found that Eichmann “‘never realized what he was doing’ due to an ‘inability … to think from the standpoint of somebody else.’ Lacking this particular cognitive ability, he ‘commit[ted] crimes under circumstances that made it well-nigh impossible for him to know or to feel that he [was] doing wrong,'” according to Aeon.
Washington doesn’t think killing a helpless child in the womb is wrong. She said as much when she wrote, “As women, it is our right to choose what happens to our bodies, our lives, and our futures.”
It also shows that she is so self-centered that it never occurs to her to think of the situation from the standpoint of the unborn child. What about the baby’s body? What about its life? What about its future?
Arendt concluded that Eichmann was “neither perverted nor sadistic” but “terrifyingly normal.”
Washington is no Hamas terrorist or Nazi. But when she writes, “As I was writing my memoir, however, I realized how important it is to speak openly about experiences that have been kept in the dark, because when we do so we liberate ourselves and each other,” how many women will see it as a green light to kill their babies?
How many innocents will be slaughtered in the name of women’s liberation?
How many acts of darkness will be paraded around in the light until they are seen as normal?
Pope John Paul II coined the phrase “culture of death” in the 1995 encyclical “Evangelium Vitae,” which is translated as “The Gospel of Life.” In it, he castigated the fact that moral “crimes” such as abortion are viewed as individual rights.
“Choices once unanimously considered criminal and rejected by the common moral sense are gradually becoming socially acceptable,” the pope wrote.
That’s not so different from Eichmann, who thought he was just climbing the Nazi ladder.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.