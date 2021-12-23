Share
Commentary

Sign of the Times: The Implantable Vaccine Passport That Feels Straight Out of Revelation - Video

 By Randy DeSoto  December 22, 2021 at 5:19pm
Share

A video posted last week showing how a microchip can be implanted containing a person’s COVID-19 vaccine status is causing speculation whether it is a precursor to the “mark of the beast” written about in the Bible’s book of Revelation.

The Apostle John wrote prophetically that an evil beast would arise during the end times who would deceive many and seize control of much of the earth.

John was likely referencing a beast-like person, comparable perhaps to Adolf Hitler.

This beast will cause “both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name,” the Christian leader explained.

The Stockholm, Sweden-based startup Epicenter demonstrated how such a world could become a reality through microchip technology.

Trending:
The Truth About Biden's Dancing Nurses Is the Darkest Story You'll Hear This Christmas

In the viral video posted by South China Morning News, a woman is shown using the implanted chip to gain access to the Epicenter office by placing her arm just above the hand next to a digital reader.

“Implants are a technology are a very versatile technology that can be used for many different things and right now it’s very convenient to have a COVID passport always accessible on your implant,” chief disruption officer Hannes Sjoblad said.

Do you think microchip implants could be used as the "mark of the beast"?

Of course, we’re in the midst of a political battle in the U.S. over vaccine mandates, with cities like New York and Los Angeles requiring people to show proof of vaccination to participate in indoor activities like dining, physical fitness, entertainment or sporting events.

It’s not a huge intellectual leap to see how such mandates could go broader like showing one’s vaccine status to be able to go grocery shopping or even have a bank account, if total conformity were enforced.

In 2017, the Wisconsin company Three Square Market — sometimes called 32M — began offering its employees the option to receive implants, Fox Business reported.

“Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.,” Todd Westby, 32M CEO said in a company news release at the time.

One could see how the idea of having a positive vaccine status uploaded on your chip in order to be able to buy and sell could be considered reminiscent of the biblical prophecy.

Related:
Biden's New Vaccine Push Is So Disgusting Even David Hogg Is Dragging It

However, Christian leaders point out that taking the “mark of the beast” is not something people will do by accident, such as under the guise of complying with a COVID vaccine mandate.

“The Bible speaks of someone identified as the ‘Antichrist’ and he will require people have a ‘mark’ that people will receive to buy and sell,” California-based Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie told USA Today in a September email. “The COVID-19 vaccine — or any vaccines — have nothing to do with any of this.”

Laurie, who has been vaccinated, explained that the mark will be a pledge of loyalty to the Antichrist that no one would take it unknowingly.

“In Revelation 14, we learn that those who take the mark are doomed,” he said. “God will not doom people for taking something unwittingly.”

Jerry Newcombe from D. James Kennedy Ministries offered a similar observation in a 2017 opinion piece for The Christian Post.

“Many biblical scholars note that Revelation is not pointing to some inadvertently-adopted technology,” he wrote, but is speaking of “those who cast their lot with the opponents of Christ.”

Michael Maiden, the lead pastor of Church of the Nations in Phoenix, addressed the topic in a sermon about the end times in October, recalling someone asking him if the vaccine could be the “mark of the beast.”

“I don’t think it is,” he said. “I feel like all of this is a trial run, that things are going to escalate, but now people in power see how they can obtain more power.”

Is the book of Revelation coming true before our eyes? Parts of it, of course — that’s probably been happening for nigh on 2,000 years.

But probably not this part. Not yet, anyway.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Sign of the Times: The Implantable Vaccine Passport That Feels Straight Out of Revelation - Video
O'Reilly: Trump Is Running in 2024, Unless Jan. 6 Committee Takes Him 'Off the Board'
Sarah Palin Rails Against COVID Vax: 'It Will Be Over My Dead Body That I'll Have to Get a Shot'
Biden Deploys Military to US Hospitals as Americans Reject His Vaccine Mandates
Judge Hands Down Big Win to Gen. Flynn, Will Allow His Family to Sue CNN
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!