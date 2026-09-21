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A Toys "R" Us store in Coquitlam, Canada, seen in a file photo dated May 6, 2020, closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
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A Toys "R" Us store in Coquitlam, Canada, seen in a file photo dated May 6, 2020, closed during the coronavirus pandemic. (Andrew Chin / Getty Images)

Sign of the Times: Toys R US Begins Opening Stores as Childless Adults Become Majority Toy Buyers in US

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 21, 2026 at 3:57pm
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The toy aisle used to be for kids. The register now belongs to people who never left their childhood behind.

Toys R Us said Thursday it will open 120 standalone stores this holiday season, bringing the U.S. total to 160 in time for Christmas. The chain already occupies retail space inside Macy’s department stores.

Toys R Us went bankrupt in 2017. Private equity is now rolling back out the playground of its iconic mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Sign of the Times: Toys R US Begins Opening Stores as Childless Adults Become Majority Toy Buyers in US
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