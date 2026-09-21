Sign of the Times: Toys R US Begins Opening Stores as Childless Adults Become Majority Toy Buyers in US

The toy aisle used to be for kids. The register now belongs to people who never left their childhood behind.

Toys R Us said Thursday it will open 120 standalone stores this holiday season, bringing the U.S. total to 160 in time for Christmas. The chain already occupies retail space inside Macy’s department stores.

Toys R Us went bankrupt in 2017. Private equity is now rolling back out the playground of its iconic mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

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