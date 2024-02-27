'A Significant Development': Judge Deals a Blow to Fani Willis, Rules Nathan Wade's Divorce Attorney Must Take the Stand

Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis must bitterly regret her decision to prosecute Donald Trump for election interference.

In the newest development of this increasingly messy case, Judge Scott McAfee has ordered Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney and former legal partner to retake the stand as the court determines the veracity of the claims that Wade and Willis enriched themselves off the Trump case during a long-standing affair.

As reported Monday by ABC News, the first time Wade’s attorney Terrence Bradley took the stand, he refused to reveal much of anything, citing “attorney-client privilege.”

According to ABC’s report, however, Judge McAfee and Bradley met on Monday, and over email McAfee informed attorneys on the case that some of Bradley’s and Wade’s correspondence does not fall under attorney-client privilege.

Therefore, Bradley will retake the stand, possibly as soon as Tuesday, to answer questions on that information.

Attorney and legal scholar Jonathan Turley helpfully took to the social media platform X to explain the full import of this development.

Judge Scott McAfee has reportedly found that Nathan Wade’s former partner and counsel will have to retake the stand and resume answering questions. The order suggests that the judge has concluded that Terrence Bradley is not barred by attorney-client privilege on some questions. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 27, 2024

Turley said that this “is a significant development, particularly after the filing of telephone records that opposing counsel argue contradict the testimony of Wade and Willis.”

Further, he explained that, while Bradley probably can’t speak on these phone calls, “opposing counsel has been trying to get Bradley to discuss disclosures made to opposing counsel before the filing of the original motion.”

The implication being, that Bradely’s reticence to speak about his correspondence with Wade at all might mean he has evidence as incriminating as the phone records.

Turley concluded his thread, saying he is “still surprised that Wade and Willis have not voluntarily removed themselves in the interest of the case and the office.”

Of course, Willis’ recent disaster on the witness stand does not speak well for her overall common sense, but, as Turley explained, the consequences of Judge McAfee’s order for Bradley to retake the stand are huge.

As Turley said, “At issue is whether both Willis and Wade have lied under oath concerning the intimate relationship.”

Are Willis and Wade guilty of perjury?

While the case has yet to be decided, the evidence presented during this hearing makes that conclusion more likely.

Regardless, this case just keeps getting messier, with Wade and Willis looking worse and worse with each revelation regarding their affair.

Who knows what Bradley’s testimony will bring to the table.

And the worse things look for Willis and Wade, the better they end up looking for Trump.

Most importantly, the messier the case gets for Willis and Wade, the less likely their prosecution of Trump will be successful.

