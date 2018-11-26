SECTIONS
Media Watch US News
Print

Significant Doubts Surround Photo of Migrant with Children Fleeing Tear Gas

A migrant mom fleeing tear gasReuters / TwitterA photo of a migrant mom fleeing tear gas with her two children has been widely used by the left to criticize the Trump administration's handling of the migrant caravan stationed at the U.S. border. (Reuters / Twitter)

By Randy DeSoto
at 2:41pm
Print

A Reuters photograph showing a migrant mother reportedly fleeing with her young children from tear gas at the U.S-Mexico border has sparked anger from many on the left, while raising questions from some skeptics on the right.

Carla Provost, chief patrol agent for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told Fox News on Monday that approximately 1,000 migrants tried to rush the border near the San Ysidro port of entry between Tijuana and San Diego the previous day.

Among that group, dozens managed to breach the border fence and began throwing rocks and other projectiles at border agents, which prompted the officers to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

TRENDING: Significant Doubts Surround Photo of Migrant with Children Fleeing Tear Gas

San Diego-based Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott told CNN on Monday that 42 arrests were made.

Reuters national affairs editor Jason Szep tweeted an image from the confrontation, which he captioned, “Incredibly moving and potent photos of a mother fleeing tear gas with her children at the southwest U.S. border.”

Do you believe the left is using this picture as propaganda?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

One observant Twitter user noticed some usual things in the picture, The Daily Wire reported.

First, many people in the immediate background were not running.

Second, a family not far from the mother appears to be stationary as a cameraman stood next to them, as if they were preparing to take a staged picture.

Third, a cameraman can be seen set up with his tripod just down the way with a young boy running toward him.

Finally, the smoke is actually blowing downwind from the woman.

RELATED: NBC Spins Violent Caravan as LGBT Rights Heroes

The Washington Post used the photo as the featured image of its video about CBP agents firing tear gas in an article titled, “Why Tear Gas, Lobbed at Migrants on the Southern Border, Is Banned in Warfare.”

Despite its provocative headline, The Post story notes that CS gas is legal to use by “both police and federal authorities in the United States and many other countries” to disperse a crowd.

U.S. military recruits are exposed to it during basic training in an enclosed space, making it much more potent.

The Post ran a second story headlined, “These Children are Barefoot. In Diapers. Choking on Tear Gas,” and captioned, “Photos of migrant children fleeing tear gas spark online outrage at Trump.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that in November 2013, almost five years ago to the day and during the Obama administration, Border Patrol agents fired pepper-spray balls into a group of 100 people trying to rush the border near the San Ysidro port of entry.

As with Sunday’s incident, the migrants had thrown rocks at border agents.

“This type of rush on the border has not been seen since the late 1980s and early ’90s, when groups of border-crossers would run into the U.S. while agents tried to apprehend as many people as possible,” the Tribune reported at the time. “The practice mostly disappeared after Operation Gatekeeper began in 1994 and brought with it tall fences, walls and more agents.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Steven Beyer

Kamala Harris pictured in a file photoEthan Miller / Getty Images

Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

George Upper

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018.Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.