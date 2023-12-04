Silicon Valley Billionaire Is Engaged in a Massive Campaign to 'Destroy Donald Trump': Report

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has emerged as a prolific contributor to Democratic and anti-Trump initiatives, putting him in the same league as left-wing billionaire George Soros, according to a new report by Restoration of America.

Hoffman has used his fortune to contribute to causes with the goal of damaging former President Donald Trump politically, Restoration of America alleges in the report, which is titled “The Soros Of Silicon Valley: Reid Hoffman’s Millions For Democrat Activism.” The report draws a parallel between Hoffman and Soros, who is responsible for channeling massive funds into Democratic groups and candidates.

“There’s no shortage of leftist mega-donors for funding America’s ‘progressive’ revolution,” the report said. “Meet the newest billionaire backing it: Reid Hoffman, whose campaign to destroy Donald Trump is matched only by the scale of his #MeToo hypocrisy.”

As important as it is to never forget the terror attack that took place a year ago today on our Capitol, it’s equally important to remember that Donald Trump’s War on Democracy neither started nor ended on 01/06/20. — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) January 6, 2022



In 2023, Hoffman contributed $4 million to the Republican Accountability PAC, a group whose goal is to steer the Republican party away from former President Donald Trump, according to its website. The PAC is striving to “elevate the voices of Trump voters who agree that it is time for the party to move on from the former president.”

The billionaire also gave $1.5 million in 2020 to Unite the Country, a political action committee that supported President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign against Trump, according to its website.

Integrity First for America, an anti-Trump organization backed heavily by Hoffman, gave $620,000 to the legal defense fund for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the contentious Steele dossier about Trump, tax records reveal, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported in 2020. Although it is uncertain whether Hoffman directly financed Fusion’s legal expenses, Integrity First for America made the contribution in 2018 for the legal defense fund of Bean LLC, Fusion GPS’ holding company.

The Open Society Policy Center, which is backed by Soros’ Open Society Foundations, contributed $140 million to nonprofit groups in 2021, according to a tax filing. Soros individually gave contributions of over $128 million to Democratic causes in the 2022 midterm election cycle, making him the biggest donor during that period, according to The Washington Post.

Hoffman and Soros linked up to fund Good Information Inc. in 2021, which “plans to invest in, incubate and scale new business models and smart distribution strategies that are capable of breaking through echo chambers and information silos to reach consumers with trusted information,” according to its LinkedIn page.

Hoffman apologized in December 2018 for funding what he called a “highly disturbing” project that disseminated disinformation during the Alabama special election in 2017 that resulted in Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones narrowly defeating Republican Judge Roy Moore for a seat in the Senate. The project involved creating false online personas to generate national news coverage that Russia preferred Republicans over Democrats.

It “would’ve been impossible without Hoffman’s money,” according to Restoration of America’s report.

The report alleges the Hoffman has “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and highlighted a political cartoon that he posted on his blog in October 2016 titled “This Election Day: What’s the worst that could happen?” The cartoon depicted “the fallout from a Trump victory” and featured a “reporter silenced, protesters quashed, a loaded gun, drowning polar bears, Mexico sealed off by a massive wall, Wall Street in freefall, and women’s ‘glass ceiling’ turned into an impenetrable roof,” according to the report.

The report also shows another cartoon, also posted on his blog in October 2016, that asks what Trump should “be for Halloween.” The options included “a witch (‘because he conjures conspiracy theories to undermine society’), a werewolf (‘because of his late-night howling on Twitter’), and other monsters,” the report stated.

Hoffman published on his blog in 2020 that reelecting Trump would lead to “more death,” the report highlights. He also posted after the election that “Trump is never going to get tired of losing this election.”

Hoffman also has ties to disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to the report. He visited Epstein’s island on a fundraising trip for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the report.

He “planned to return later that year and then fly with Epstein to his Manhattan townhouse in December, then attend a ‘breakfast party’ the following morning with Epstein and Bill Gates,” the report claimed. “Hoffman claims that his last interaction with the pedophile was in 2015, when he invited Epstein to a private dinner in Palo Alto with Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk. When the scandal broke four years later, Thiel and Musk distanced themselves from Epstein; Hoffman reportedly did not.”

“It gnaws at me that, by lending my association, I helped his reputation, and thus delayed justice for his survivors,” Hoffman told the Wall Street Journal. “While I relied on MIT’s endorsement, ultimately I made the mistake, and I am sorry for my personal misjudgment.”

However, Hoffman advocated against sexual predators when the #MeToo movement first started in 2017, according to the report. The report alleges this displays “hypocrisy” on Hoffman’s part, who even called for a “decency pledge” in the venture capital industry as a response to sexual harassment reports.

“This behavior occurs in our industry not just because some believe it’s no big deal, but also because those who do find it unacceptable don’t do enough to actively discourage it,” Hoffman wrote in another blog post in 2017. “MANY OF US DO CARE. This is entirely immoral and outrageous behavior. And it falls to us to stand with you, to speak out, and to act.”

Hoffman also bankrolled former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump, the former president’s lawyers asserted in an April letter to Southern District of New York Judge Lewis Kaplan. Carroll alleged Trump defamed her by denying her claim that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

“Nothing better captures … hypocrisy than megadonors like Reid Hoffman, the Soros of Silicon Valley, who style themselves great philanthropists in the vein of Henry Ford, John D. Rockefeller Sr., or Andrew Carnegie,” the report concluded. “Those men built libraries, universities, and entire cities for the public good. Hoffman and his fellow plutocrats want praise for funding grubby political activism.”

Hoffman did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

