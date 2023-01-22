Parler Share
Silk Says What Happened in Diamond's Final Moments Is a Warning to America: 'Something Ain't Right'

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  January 22, 2023 at 7:55am
Two weeks ago, we heard the sad news that Lynette Hardaway, who was better known in conservative circles as Diamond in the popular pro-Trump duo “Diamond and Silk,” had died suddenly in her Raeford, North Carolina, home at the age of 51.

Rochelle Richardson, known as Silk, was at her sister’s side during her passing. The cause of Hardaway’s death was not revealed at the time.

A celebration of Diamond’s life was held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday. The Fayetteville Observer reported that more than 150 people attended the three hour remembrance. Guests included former President Donald Trump and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, as well as a prerecorded message from retired neurosurgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.

In the clip below, Silk delivered a riveting account of what happened in the moments before Diamond’s unexpected death.

She began, “As soon as Diamond hung up the phone, she said to me, ‘I can’t breathe.’

“It was sudden, out of nowhere, and no warning. I got her to the kitchen table, opened up the back door, so that she could get some air. And each breathe was less and less and less until her eyes became a stare.

“My husband and I followed the 911 instructions … They said do CPR, and it was one, two, three, four …

Are you a fan of Diamond and Silk?

“My husband and I alternated and kept going and going and going,” until the EMS arrived. “They did everything that they could.

“But what I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist because I saw it happen. I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened. And it happened suddenly.

“I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here and get some answers to why are people falling dead suddenly.”

Silk doesn’t name her theory about Diamond’s cause of death. Nor does she mention anything about her sister’s vaccination status.

But she is right about one thing: It does feel like an extraordinary number of seemingly healthy people are experiencing unexpected deaths lately.

Whatever the reason for Diamond’s death, sadly it won’t take long for the attacks on Silk as a conspiracy theorist to begin.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
