Simone Biles Apologizes, Riley Gaines Responds: 'Couple of Things...'

Something must be in the air.

In what’s hardly the only recent bitter public feud to seemingly see the hatchet buried of late, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has apologized to pro-woman activist Riley Gaines after the two publicly clashed over transgender athletes in women’s sports.

On Friday, Biles took an unprovoked shot at Gaines, who was lamenting that a dominant girl’s softball team featured a male pitcher:

@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender… https://t.co/pjpzuZ0AlO — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

Biles called Gaines “truly sick” and a “bully” for her stances against males in female spaces.

The legendary Olympic gymnast escalated that rhetoric with Gaines — who certainly wasn’t taking this laying down — as the two continued to feud.

On Tuesday, however, Biles seems to have made a pivot.

She took to X and issued an apology to Gaines, while still trying to maintain her prior stance on self-described transgender athletes.

I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me… — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 10, 2025

“I wanted to follow up from my last tweets,” Biles said. “I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.

“These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect.

“I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports.

“My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over.

“I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”

Gaines soon reposted the X message, largely accepting the apology — while still pointing out some flaws with Biles’ pro-transgender logic.

I accept Simone’s apology for the personal attacks including the ones where she body-shamed me. I know she knows what this feels like. She’s still the greatest female gymnast of all time. A couple of things. Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play… https://t.co/V8YbMvs3xf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 10, 2025

“I accept Simone’s apology for the personal attacks including the ones where she body-shamed me,” Gaines responded. “I know she knows what this feels like. She’s still the greatest female gymnast of all time.

“A couple of things. Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play sports. Competition, on the other hand and by definition, is exclusive. So the idea of ‘competitive equity’ is nonsensical.

“Secondly, the boys are publicly humiliating the girls. To suggest that women and girls must be silent or ignore a boy who is PUBLICLY hurting or humiliating them is wrong.

“You can’t have any empathy and compassion for the girls if you’re ignoring when young men are harming or abusing them. I am not ashamed to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Gaines then added that she did agree with Biles that more systemic change or protection must come from D.C. lawmakers.

(Gaines also noted that Biles hasn’t exactly championed legislation that would back up her words.)

“Women’s sports can’t be used as an excuse for girl’s to center the feelings and validation of men and boys,” Gaines concluded. “I welcome you to the fight to support fair sports and a future for female athletes.

“Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had.”

