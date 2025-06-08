Share
Simone Biles attends Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising" FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Simone Biles' 'Body Positivity' Video Comes Back to Bite Her After Insulting Riley Gaines

 By Michael Austin  June 8, 2025 at 2:04pm
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles accused former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines of looking like a man, but that accusation that came despite her previous professed support for body positivity.

Biles blasted Gaines on Friday over her opposition to men playing in women’s sports, even accusing the former University of Kentucky swimmer of bullying self-described transgender athletes.


But the gymnast oddly followed up that claim with some bullying of her own, telling Gaines to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”


After that snide remark, a previous video of Biles discussing how she was once bullied for her body — both for her short stature and, ironically, for looking too masculine and muscular — circulated on social media.

Biles said she has “learned to love my muscles a lot more than when I was younger,” noting that she “got made fun of for my arms a lot.”

She shared that she used to wear sweaters and jackets often to hide her toned build.

The athlete encouraged “younger girls to love their bodies as well.”

Biles then offered a strong word to “body-shamers.”

“I feel like if you love your body, then that’s all you can do,” she said. “So it doesn’t matter what anybody else says. So I think they have to learn to fall in love with themselves.”

She added, “You know, I think it’s out of jealousy sometimes.”

Collin Rugg, a commentator and journalist who reshared the old video, noted the contrast between that message and her more recent behavior toward Gaines.

“Yesterday, she said Riley Gaines looked like a man because Gaines opposes boys in girls sports,” Rugg said.

“What happened to this Simone Biles?”

