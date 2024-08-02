Simone Biles Criticized for 'Divisive' Race Comment After Winning Her Second Gold of Paris Games

Two-time Paris Olympics gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles was criticized for a foray into politics that appeared to be a jab at former President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Biles responded to a post from Ricky Davila, who wrote, “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job.”

Davila’s X account noted that he supports Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Biles’s reply said, “I love my black job.”

The comment grated on many who saw it as a shot at Trump, who fell afoul of some when he spoke to the National Association of Black Journalists and used the phrase “black jobs.”

As noted by ABC, Trump told the gathering that illegal immigrants are “taking black jobs.”

When he was asked to define the phrase, Trump said, “a black job is anybody that has a job.” ABC said the black journalists in attendance “groaned” at the comment.

Biles’s comment left many wishing that she could have sent a message of unity instead of racial division, with one poster noting, “I’m sorry to see you choose this path.”

I’m happy you won, but going political is a great way to alienate potential fans. I’m sorry to see you choose this path. — Jopossom (@jopossom) August 2, 2024

With so many Americans, Republicans and Democrats, supporting you and cheering for you Simone Biles, why say something divisive? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 2, 2024

“With so many Americans, Republicans and Democrats, supporting you and cheering for you Simone Biles, why say something divisive?” Carmine Sabia posted on X.

Anita Kahrs stood up for Trump while criticizing Biles.

You’re representing the US, it’s an AMERICAN job. Meanwhile, black people who have real jobs are indeed losing employment opportunities to those in this country illegally. You appear to have zero empathy or respect for them. But, whatever. 🙄 — Anita Kahrs (@KahrsAnita) August 2, 2024

“You’re representing the US, it’s an AMERICAN job. Meanwhile, black people who have real jobs are indeed losing employment opportunities to those in this country illegally. You appear to have zero empathy or respect for them. But, whatever,” she wrote.

During Trump’s NABJ appearance, he poked at Harris for emphasizing her black ancestry over her Indian one.

“I’ve known her a long time indirectly, not directly very much, and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage, ” Trump said according to a video posted to X.

“I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black,” Trump said. “So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she black?”

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn, and she went — she became a black person,” he said.

