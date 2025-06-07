Simone Biles Insults Riley Gaines with Vile Remark About Her Physical Appearance

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines feuded on Friday evening after Biles accused Gaines of being a “bully” for opposing men in women’s sports, an accusation she made while critiquing Gaines’ appearance.

Earlier on Friday, Gaines had commented on a post about the Champlin Park Rebels girls’ softball team in Minnesota, which recently defeated Bloomington Jefferson to win the state championship, according to a report from Fox News.

That was because junior pitcher Marissa Rothenberger, a male claiming female identity, threw a shut-out that led his team to victory.

Gaines noted that the post about the win had “comments off,” meaning users could not freely discuss the situation. Gaines said it was “to be expected when your star player is a boy.”

Comments off lol To be expected when your star player is a boy https://t.co/2qY2onUhNW — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

That remark prompted the tirade from Biles.

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser,” Biles said in reference to Gaines competing against Lia Thomas, another male claiming to be a female, in her college swimming days.

“You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports,” Biles insisted. “Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!”

Biles added, “But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender… https://t.co/pjpzuZ0AlO — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

In another post, Biles told Gaines to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

Gaines responded to Biles with the simple observation that “my take is the least controversial take on the planet.”

“Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card,” Gaines added.

“Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028.”

This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet. Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card. Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028. https://t.co/Ptn35pyEvh — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

On the comment about her size, Gaines noted that she stands at a relatively average 5 feet and 5 inches.

This is not the first time Biles has ventured into needlessly divisive political rhetoric.

Last year, Biles responded to a post saying that “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job,” with the remark “I love my black job.”

That was a reference to President Donald Trump, who used the phrase “black jobs” while discussing how illegal aliens tend to undercut black people in the labor market.

As they did last year, many social media users on Friday noted the divisive conduct from Biles.

“Tearing down other women just to please men and their fetish isn’t as progressive as you think,” detransitioner Chloe Cole told the gymnast. “Your backwards stereotyping and bullying isn’t only disgusting, it’s also just wrong.”

“The only bully here is you Simone,” female skateboarder Taylor Silverman commented. “Bullying Riley and bullying countless girls and women who lose out to boys and men in their sports- something you didn’t have to deal with.”

